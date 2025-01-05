Manipur: CoTU Suspends Blockade and Shutdown, Warns of Escalated Protests

In a significant development on January 5, 2025, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) decided to temporarily lift its indefinite economic blockade on National Highway NH-2 and the 24-hour total shutdown in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi.

In a significant development on January 5, 2025, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) decided to temporarily lift its indefinite economic blockade on National Highway NH-2 and the 24-hour total shutdown in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi. The suspension of the blockade and shutdown came into effect at 2:00 AM, following an agreement with authorities regarding the deployment of the 112 CRPF Battalion to the Saibol region of Lhungtin Sub-Division, Kangpokpi District.

A Temporary Respite, but Tensions Remain High

The decision to lift the blockade marks a brief pause in the ongoing unrest that has disrupted life in Manipur for several weeks. However, despite this temporary suspension, CoTU has issued a strong warning, signaling the possibility of further escalations. In a statement, the Committee warned that if the authorities failed to withdraw the remaining Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units from Kuki-Zo community areas within 48 hours, they would initiate more aggressive forms of protest.

CoTU’s actions have been driven by their ongoing demands for stronger protections of the Kuki-Zo community’s rights and territorial integrity. The community’s grievances have been exacerbated by the recent use of excessive force by security personnel, which led to over 15 protestors being injured during an incident on January 3.

The Role of Security Forces and Deployment of CRPF

While CoTU acknowledged the authorities’ recent steps to address the situation, including the deployment of the CRPF to Kuki-Zo-dominated areas, they stressed that the actions taken thus far were insufficient. The Committee emphasized that the deployment, although a partial measure, was not a comprehensive resolution to the broader issues facing the Kuki-Zo community.

The Committee remains adamant that the withdrawal of additional CAPF units from areas populated by the Kuki-Zo community is critical for peace to be restored. The demand highlights the ongoing tension between the local community and the authorities, and the CoTU’s unwillingness to relent until their concerns are fully addressed.

The Fragile Situation in Manipur

The situation in Manipur continues to be precarious, with the potential for renewed unrest. The Kuki-Zo community’s demands, which include stronger safeguards for their rights and territory, have become central to the ongoing protests. CoTU’s warning suggests that the peace is tenuous and could be shattered if the authorities fail to act on the community’s requests within the specified timeframe.

Authorities are under intense pressure to address the grievances of the Kuki-Zo community and to manage the delicate balance between maintaining order and addressing the community’s concerns. The next 48 hours could prove crucial in determining whether the peace holds or if the protests escalate into a larger crisis.

A Crossroads for Manipur

As the deadline for the authorities to meet CoTU’s demands approaches, the region remains on edge. The Committee’s decision to temporarily halt the blockade and shutdown reflects a fragile moment of calm, but the broader demands for justice and protection of rights remain unresolved. The ongoing unrest in Manipur highlights the deep-seated issues within the state, and the next steps taken by both the authorities and CoTU will play a decisive role in shaping the region’s future stability.

The coming days will be crucial, as both sides appear to be at a crossroads, with the potential for escalation if the community’s demands are not met. Observers will be closely monitoring the situation to gauge the likelihood of further unrest in the region.

