Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms, Arrest Insurgents and Criminals Across State

Security forces in Manipur have intensified search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state, leading to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition, multiple arrests of insurgent cadres, extortionists, and a drug smuggler.

Arms and Ammunition Recovery

On August 12, troops recovered six single-barreled rifles, three long-range Pompi mortars, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a pair of combat shoes from the general area of Dampi Ridge near Moljang, Churachandpur district.

On August 13, a 12-bore single-barreled rifle and a Pompi were recovered from a forest area near Konsakhul along the Singda river under Leimakhong Police Station in Kangpokpi district.

Arrests of Insurgent Cadres

On August 12, Manipur Police apprehended three active cadres of KCP (PWG) from Wabagai Lamkhai, Kakching district, for extorting money from the public. They were identified as:

Pechimayum Bidyarani Devi (45), Thoubal district

Khomdram Asha Devi (42), Imphal West district

Thokchom Jiban Singh alias Taton (51), Thoubal district

Four mobile phones were seized from them.



The same day, security forces nabbed two PLA cadres near the Indo-Myanmar Border pillar no. 85 in Tengnoupal district:

Security Forces Arrest Insurgents and Criminals Across The State (Image Credit: Nibir Deka)

Sinam Borish Singh (22), Imphal West district

Ningthoujam Meiraba Singh (24), Bishnupur district

On August 13, police arrested two extortionists, Paominthang Kipgen (32) and Seigoulal Kipgen (33), from Keithelmanbi Vengpi in Kangpokpi district. In a separate operation, a joint Manipur Police and Assam Rifles team arrested KCP (PWG) member Sharangthem Sanatomba Singh alias Amuthoi (41), involved in extortion, intimidation, illegal dispute settlements, and money lending.

Drug Seizure

On August 13, police arrested drug smuggler Sangomsungbam Nasir Khan (29) from Khekman Amakcham, Thoubal district, and seized 500 grams of brown sugar from his residence.

Security Measures and Convoy Protection

Movement of 118 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured with armed security convoys through sensitive stretches. A total of 112 checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were made.

Six-Month Data

Since February 2025, intensified operations in Manipur have led to the recovery of over 350 arms, 200 explosives, and narcotics worth more than Rs 15 crore. More than 480 insurgents, extortionists, and criminals have been arrested during this period, significantly disrupting militant networks and organised crime in the state.

This sustained crackdown forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to restore law and order, curb extortion, and ensure the safe movement of essential supplies across Manipur’s conflict-affected areas.