LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?

Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil is on hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding OBC status for all Marathas through Kunbi certificates. His agitation puts pressure on the Maharashtra govt, but legal hurdles block the 10% quota demand.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike at Azad Maidan (Photo: ANI)
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike at Azad Maidan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 14:06:00 IST

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has once again intensified his agitation, demanding reservation benefits for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. 

Jarange launched a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday to demand a 10% reservation for Marathas in higher education and also in government jobs.

The agitation has caused the BJP-ruling Mahayuti government to tread cautiously, with Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil saying Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may “look to intervene” to resolve the situation after the third-day protest.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil?

Manoj Raosaheb of Jarange-Patil was born on August 1, 1982, in the village of Matori of Beed district in Maharashtra. He is a farmer activist and the face of the Maratha reservation movement. He is Maratha and lives at Shahagad with his wife Sumitra and their four children.

He became prominent when he courted arrest in a hunger strike in September 2023 at Jalna district’s Antarwali-Sarathi village, which escalated into a prime flashpoint of the quota agitation. He later began a protest march under the aegis of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj to seek OBC recognition for Marathas in January 2024. The protest was suspended on being assured by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of temporary eligibility for OBC benefits until a permanent resolution was achieved.

Why is Manoj Jarange-Patil Protesting?

Jarange-Patil’s main demand is that the government should give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, thus bringing the entire community under the OBC bracket. Although the sub-caste of peasants called Kunbis are already officially classified as OBCs, Jarange contends that the vast majority of Marathas were historically registered as Kunbis in British-era documents like the Hyderabad Gazette, Bombay Gazette, Satara Gazette and Aundh Gazette.

He also insists that Kunbi certificates be given to all Marathas with Kunbi origins, their blood relations as well as relatives by marriage, thus covering the entire population of Marathas.

The Challenge Before the Government

The Maratha demands have already been tried to be accommodated by the state government. In 2023, it passed the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act, providing 10% reservation to the Marathas. That, however, took Maharashtra’s overall quota to 72%, exceeding the 50% limit as laid down by the Supreme Court. The move has been contested in the Bombay High Court, making it legally challenging for the government to satisfy the demands of Jarange.

Jarange-Patil’s agitation has revived the reservation controversy and the Marathas consist of almost 28% of the population of Maharashtra, and as such, their claim of OBC separation has tremendous political implications. The state government is now faced with a quandary as it tries to incorporate the new legal limitations against the OBC socio-economic justice.

ALSO READ: Why Did Maratha Quota Row Return? Raj Thackeray Points Finger At Eknath Shinde

Tags: Manoj Jarange PatilMaratha Quota Row

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?
Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?
Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?
Maratha Quota Row: Who is Manoj Jarange Patil And Why Is He Leading The Protest?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?