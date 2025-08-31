LIVE TV
Why Did Maratha Quota Row Return? Raj Thackeray Points Finger At Eknath Shinde

Why Did Maratha Quota Row Return? Raj Thackeray Points Finger At Eknath Shinde

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said only Eknath Shinde can explain why the Maratha quota issue has resurfaced despite his past assurances. As activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike enters day two, Ajit Pawar says the govt is working on ‘war footing’ for a solution.

Raj Thackeray puts Eknath Shinde in the spotlight over the Maratha quota stir. (Photo: ANI)
Raj Thackeray puts Eknath Shinde in the spotlight over the Maratha quota stir. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 08:13:10 IST

The Maratha reservation agitation has once again reached the fore in Maharashtra politics, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray raising questions over the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Addressing media persons on Saturday, Thackeray stated that it was only Shinde who could explain why the Maratha quota demand cropped up again despite his earlier statements of settling the issue.

“Only Eknath Shinde can tell you all about the Maratha agitation and the issue of reservation. If you want to know why Manoj Jarange has come back, go and ask Eknath Shinde. Earlier too, when he had gone to Navi Mumbai as chief minister, he had set it right. Then why has it risen again? All these answers can only be provided by Shinde,” Raj Thackeray stated.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange stepped up his demand for 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. His indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai entered the second day on Saturday, with big crowds turning up in his support. Jarange has demanded that Marathas must be identified as Kunbis, an OBC sub-caste, so that the community can take advantage in education and government employment.

In January last year, Jarange had cancelled his protest march when the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stepped in at Navi Mumbai and promised that the demands would be fulfilled. Raj Thackeray’s comment has now renewed questions regarding the government’s approach to the matter.

Ajit Pawar Assures Quick Resolution

In the midst of protests, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tried to soothe nerves by claiming the government is operating on a “war footing” to address the issue. A 10-member subcommittee led by senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is actively interacting with all parties to come up with a solution, Pawar added.

The government is making efforts day and night on a war footing to end this problem.

“Everybody wants a solution, and the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers are taking the identical approach to the situation,” Pawar announced.

Regardless of these assurances, Mumbai continues to be congested with neither end nor less tension especially close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) where Maratha activists have demonstrated. The most recent demonstration, once again puts pressure on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) goverment which is facing intensifying criticism for not developing a long-term solution to the issue of Maratha reservations.

Tags: eknath shindeMaratha Quota Rowraj thackeray

