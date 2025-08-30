LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

Amidst the indefinite hunger strike started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025), Mumbai police has cancelled the leaves of all its staff personnel as told by an official and reported in PTI.

Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange (Photo Credit- x.com/@manojjarange)
Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange (Photo Credit- x.com/@manojjarange)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 30, 2025 15:38:57 IST

An indefinite hunger strike has been started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). In the light of this indefinite hunger strike, Mumbai police have cancelled leaves of all its personnel, an official said on Saturday (August 30, 2025). The official further said that all the officials have been asked to join duty at the earliest to maintain the law and order situation in the city as reported in the PTI. 

Mumbai police had issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel at the Azad Maidan when the protest march by Mr Jarange reached Mumbai. Many people were spotted wearing saffron caps and scarves. They were also waving saffron flags while marching alongside Jarange and into the ground at 9.45 am on August 29. 

What are the conditions under which Manoj Jarange is permitted to hold the rally?

There were two conditions under which Manoj Jarange and his supporters were granted the permission to hold the rally. One of the conditions was that the rally would be held for a day between 9am and 6pm, with no more than 5,000 people being the second. 

Traffic jams reported near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station

The officials told the news agency PTI about the traffic jams near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station. The officials also talked about the unsettling and delaying commuters who rely on the suburban trains to arrive at their offices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday criticises the Maharashtra government

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks have also made it to the news amidst the indefinite hunger strike started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange. Mr Thackeray has criticised the government and said that the Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past. According to Uddhav Thackeray, now that the Maha Yuti is in power, the demands of the Maratha community should be fulfilled. The Shiv Sena UBT also urged the government to immediately conduct a dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he has started his indefinite hunger strike.

Also read: ‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Tags: Manoj JarangeMaratha reservation protestMumbai police staff

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready
(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Dear Narmada Lottery Sambad Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?