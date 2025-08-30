Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange

An indefinite hunger strike has been started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). In the light of this indefinite hunger strike, Mumbai police have cancelled leaves of all its personnel, an official said on Saturday (August 30, 2025). The official further said that all the officials have been asked to join duty at the earliest to maintain the law and order situation in the city as reported in the PTI.

Mumbai police had issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel at the Azad Maidan when the protest march by Mr Jarange reached Mumbai. Many people were spotted wearing saffron caps and scarves. They were also waving saffron flags while marching alongside Jarange and into the ground at 9.45 am on August 29.

What are the conditions under which Manoj Jarange is permitted to hold the rally?

There were two conditions under which Manoj Jarange and his supporters were granted the permission to hold the rally. One of the conditions was that the rally would be held for a day between 9am and 6pm, with no more than 5,000 people being the second.

Traffic jams reported near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station

The officials told the news agency PTI about the traffic jams near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station. The officials also talked about the unsettling and delaying commuters who rely on the suburban trains to arrive at their offices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday criticises the Maharashtra government

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks have also made it to the news amidst the indefinite hunger strike started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange. Mr Thackeray has criticised the government and said that the Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past. According to Uddhav Thackeray, now that the Maha Yuti is in power, the demands of the Maratha community should be fulfilled. The Shiv Sena UBT also urged the government to immediately conduct a dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he has started his indefinite hunger strike.

