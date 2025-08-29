‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

The Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has started his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). When the protest march by Mr Jarange reached Mumbai, the police issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel at the Azad Maidan. Many people were spotted wearing saffron caps and scarves, and waving saffron flags while marching marched alongside Jarange and into the ground at 9.45 am.

Mr Jarange started the hunger strike after he has reached the Azad Maidan. Mr Jarange intends to continue the strike till the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has accepted his demand. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the Mahayuti alliance, has criticized Mr Jarange. The BJP has called him an ‘agent’ of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar.

What are the conditions under which Manoj Jarange is permitted to hold the rally?

Manoj Jarange and his supporters have been granted the permission to hold the rally for a day between 9am and 6pm, with no more than 5,000 people.

Traffic jams reported near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station

The news agency PTI was told by the officials of the traffic jams near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station, unsettling and delaying commuters who rely on the suburban trains to reach their offices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday criticises the Maharashtra government

Amidst the protest for the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks are dominating the news headlines. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief criticised the government, saying that the Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past. Uddhav Thackeray added that now that the Maha Yuti is in power, their demands should be fulfilled. The Shiv Sena UBT also urged the government to immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he has started his indefinite hunger strike.

