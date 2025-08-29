LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

The Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has commenced his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025).

Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange (Photo Credit- x.com/@manojjarange))
Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange (Photo Credit- x.com/@manojjarange))

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 29, 2025 15:34:35 IST

The Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has started his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). When the protest march by Mr Jarange reached Mumbai, the police issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel at the Azad Maidan. Many people were spotted wearing saffron caps and scarves, and waving saffron flags while marching marched alongside Jarange and into the ground at 9.45 am. 

Mr Jarange started the hunger strike after he has reached the Azad Maidan. Mr Jarange intends to continue the strike till the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has accepted his demand. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the Mahayuti alliance, has criticized Mr Jarange. The BJP has called him an ‘agent’ of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar.

What are the conditions under which Manoj Jarange is permitted to hold the rally?

Manoj Jarange and his supporters have been granted the permission to hold the rally for a day between 9am and 6pm, with no more than 5,000 people. 

Traffic jams reported near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station

The news agency PTI was told by the officials of the traffic jams near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station, unsettling and delaying commuters who rely on the suburban trains to reach their offices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday criticises the Maharashtra government

Amidst the protest for the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks are dominating the news headlines. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief criticised the government, saying that the Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past. Uddhav Thackeray added that now that the Maha Yuti is in power, their demands should be fulfilled. The Shiv Sena UBT also urged the government to immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he has started his indefinite hunger strike.

Also read: ‘Last Fight’: Manoj Jarange Calls For ‘Chalo Mumbai’ march For Maratha Reservation on March 27

Tags: Manoj JarangeManoj Jarange hunger strikeMumbai Azad Maidan

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan
‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan
‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan
‘I Am Prepared To Sacrifice My Life…’: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Starts His Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?