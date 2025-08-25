LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Last Fight': Manoj Jarange Calls For 'Chalo Mumbai' march For Maratha Reservation on March 27

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday called for his 'Chalo Mumbai' march to be held on Aug 27, seeing a reservation for the Maratha community. He called the march their last fight. He urged the Maratha community to join the protest.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 25, 2025 09:06:32 IST

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday called for his ‘Chalo Mumbai’ march to be held on Aug 27, seeking a reservation for the Maratha community under OBD category. He called the march their last fight. He urged the Maratha community to join the protest.

In a bid to mount pressure on the government, Jarange said that March will feel the real pressure when we reach Mumbai. The fight will now shift to Mumbai.

His comments were made during a public meeting at Manjarsumba in Beed district.

Mr Jarange said that a protest will be organised at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category.

He further stated that He will be leaving his native place, Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, on August 27.

Accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mr Jarange is provoking the Maratha community by creating hurdles. He urged him not to use the police to trouble us.

As per a PTI report, He added that instead of troubling the Maratha community members, the police should nab the killers of Mahadev Munde. Munde, a resident of Parli in Beed, was abducted on October 9, 2023, and was found dead three days later. The local Crime Branch is probing the case.

Who Is Manoj Jarange?

Manoj Jarange is a social activist, best known for his leadership in the Maratha community reservation under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category.

Born on Aug 1, 1982, he gained recognition in September 2023 when he sat on an indefinite hunger strike to press demands for Maratha inclusion in the OBC reservation. In January 2024, he held a protest march from Jalna to Azad Maidan.

Recently, he has called for a protest march, naming it a “final march.” He urged the Maratha community people to join him in a peaceful march to Mumbai starting on Ganesh Chaturthi. 

