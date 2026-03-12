LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi's Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

A significant fire erupted at a factory in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, prompting a swift response from firefighters and emergency services. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the site to contain the blaze, though details on the cause and any potential casualties are still emerging.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 04:33:04 IST

A significant fire erupted at a factory in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, prompting a swift response from firefighters and emergency services. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the site to contain the blaze, though details on the cause and any potential casualties are still emerging.

Preliminary reports say thick black smoke was seen rising from the industrial area, drawing attention from residents and passers‑by. Fire crews worked to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Emergency Response And Firefighting Efforts

Delhi Fire Service teams reached the factory with several fire tenders after alarms were raised by locals. The quick reaction helped keep the blaze under control and limited the risk to adjoining structures and workers in the vicinity.

Officials said investigations are underway to determine what sparked the fire. At this stage, there are no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, but authorities are assessing the situation and inspecting the affected facility.

Nearby residents were advised to stay clear of the area while emergency operations continued, and traffic was diverted temporarily to give fire trucks and rescue teams space to operate.

Local Impact And Safety Measures

The incident has highlighted ongoing safety concerns in industrial zones across the capital, where old wiring, storage of flammable materials, and lax fire safety norms can increase risk. Emergency responders stressed the importance of regular safety drills, functional fire alarms, and clear evacuation routes for workers.

While the full cause of the Uttam Nagar fire is still unconfirmed, officials said they will review CCTV footage and talk to employees and eyewitnesses to piece together what led to the blaze.

Authorities have also reached out to local residents and businesses to reassure them that the situation is being handled and to remind communities to report any fire hazards promptly.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 4:33 AM IST
Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi's Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH
Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH
Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH
Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

