Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

A firing incident created panic at a private event in Jammu, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was present. Police quickly detained the suspected shooter, and authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Gunshot Fired During Function

According to officials, the incident occurred during a function that was attended by several political figures, including Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Reports said a man suddenly opened fire, causing a brief security scare at the venue. Security personnel immediately intervened and managed to overpower the accused before the situation could escalate.

Leaders Safe, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Authorities confirmed that both Farooq Abdullah and Surinder Choudhary were safe and unharmed after the gunshot was fired. Officials said the suspect was arrested on the spot and taken into custody for questioning.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: An incident of firing occurred at a function where JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were present. One person has been arrested. No injuries have been reported. CCTV visuals showing the moment when the incident took place. pic.twitter.com/pnoD3f9fRJ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Police have started an investigation to determine the motive behind the firing. Initial reports suggest the incident did not cause any casualties, but it triggered momentary panic among attendees at the event.

