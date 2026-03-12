LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

A firing incident created panic at a private event in Jammu, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was present. Police quickly detained the suspected shooter, and authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested (Via X)
Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 00:37:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

A firing incident created panic at a private event in Jammu, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was present. Police quickly detained the suspected shooter, and authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Gunshot Fired During Function

According to officials, the incident occurred during a function that was attended by several political figures, including Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Reports said a man suddenly opened fire, causing a brief security scare at the venue. Security personnel immediately intervened and managed to overpower the accused before the situation could escalate.

You Might Be Interested In

Leaders Safe, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Authorities confirmed that both Farooq Abdullah and Surinder Choudhary were safe and unharmed after the gunshot was fired. Officials said the suspect was arrested on the spot and taken into custody for questioning.

Police have started an investigation to determine the motive behind the firing. Initial reports suggest the incident did not cause any casualties, but it triggered momentary panic among attendees at the event.

ALSO READ: Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Should Be Avoided’: India Condemns Attack On Thai Cargo Ship In Strait of Hormuz, Warns Against Targeting Civilian Vessels

Amid LPG Crisis, Govt Says ‘India’s Crude Supply Remains Secure’, As Output Increases By 25%, Two LNG Cargoes Head To Country

Is Induction Cooker Cheaper Than Gas Cylinder? Amid LPG Crisis In India, Check Daily Cost Breakdown And Best Budget Options Under Rs 2,000

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha Voice Vote, Amit Shah Defends Speaker

LATEST NEWS

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says ‘Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End’ Since ‘Nothing Left To Target’

KKR IPL 2026 Schedule Revealed: Three-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Face Mumbai Indians in Opener — Full Fixtures, Squad And Venues

Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Schedule Revealed — Hardik Pandya’s MI Face KKR in Opener, MI vs RCB Clash Confirmed

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage
Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage
Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage
Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

QUICK LINKS