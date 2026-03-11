Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

Two Indian nationals have died, and another remains missing following attacks on merchant vessels in the conflict-hit waters of West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incidents occurred when ships carrying crew members, including Indian nationals, came under attack amid the escalating regional tensions.

India has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said efforts are underway to locate the missing individual.

Casualties Occurred On Merchant Vessels

According to the MEA, the deaths and the missing case were linked to attacks on merchant vessels operating in conflict-affected waters in the region.

There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they…

Officials also said that a few other Indians have been injured during the ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region. One Indian was reported injured in Israel, while another sustained injuries in Dubai. Indian diplomatic missions are in touch with them and monitoring their condition.

Government Monitoring Situation Closely

The government said the safety of Indians living and working in West Asia remains a priority. Officials noted that millions of Indian nationals reside across Gulf countries, making the situation a matter of serious concern.

To assist citizens affected by the crisis, the MEA has also set up a special control room that is operating around the clock. The facility is handling emergency calls and coordinating with Indian embassies and consulates across the region to provide support.

