Home > India > 'Should Be Avoided': India Condemns Attack On Thai Cargo Ship In Strait of Hormuz, Warns Against Targeting Civilian Vessels

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack on the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning a military attack on a Thai commercial vessel (IMAGE: X)
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning a military attack on a Thai commercial vessel (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 11, 2026 21:34:15 IST

India’s Ministry of External Affairs came out strong on Monday, slamming a military strike on a Thai cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. They warned that attacks on civilian ships in the West Asia conflict are getting out of hand.

India Condemns Attack on Thai Cargo Ship in Strait of Hormuz

The ship, Mayuree Naree, was hit while sailing through one of the world’s busiest and most important sea routes, heading to Kandla port in Gujarat.

This isn’t the first time the conflict’s spilt into the water. Indian citizens have already died in earlier attacks on ships. Right now, the Ministry says 28 Indian-flagged vessels are in the Hormuz area, and the risks are going up.

India’s message was clear: Stop targeting commercial ships and risking the lives of civilian crews. The Ministry repeated its call to keep shipping lanes open and safe—free navigation and smooth trade matter.

Thai Cargo Ship Hit Near Oman

After the attack, the Omani navy jumped into action. They rescued 20 crew members who had to abandon ship. Three sailors are still missing, and search teams are out looking for them. The fire onboard was brought under control, but no one really knows yet how bad the damage is.

The Thai navy said they’re still figuring out exactly what happened and who’s responsible.

A bit earlier, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations office reported that a cargo ship had been hit by something unknown about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, sparking a fire. They’ve told all ships in the area to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

With tensions in West Asia running high and attacks like this becoming more frequent, the risks for shipping and crew are only growing. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS