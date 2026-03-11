Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

IRAN-US WAR: A Thai cargo ship called the Mayuree Naree, heading for Gujarat, got hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11. The impact set the ship on fire, and things got tense fast.

Thai Cargo Ship Hit by Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz

Twenty crew members had to be evacuated during a rescue operation, but three people stayed on board.

Maritime security sources and ship tracking data say the attack happened about 11 nautical miles off the northern coast of Oman.

The Royal Thai Navy and UK Maritime Trade Operations both confirmed that the Mayuree Naree, a Thai-flagged bulk carrier owned by Precious Shipping, was the vessel in question.

They matched the ship’s identity using its International Maritime Organisation number and photos of the hull and superstructure.

#WATCH | A Thai-flagged cargo ship came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the vessel damaged and forcing 23 crew members to evacuate, says Thai media. (Visuals source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/9zOREKDpnb — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Fire Erupts on Thai Cargo Ship After Projectile Strike

When the projectile hit, the ship caught fire. Rescue teams, including the Omani navy, managed to get most of the crew out safely, 20 out of 23.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but the three remaining crew members stayed behind on the vessel. So far, authorities haven’t shared any details about their condition or how badly the ship was damaged.

Maritime tracking systems back up the timeline and location of the attack: 11 nautical miles off Oman’s coast, right in the busy Strait of Hormuz. This is one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes, so any incident here draws a lot of attention.

Who attacked the Thai cargo ship?

No one has identified the weapon used in the attack yet, and nobody has claimed responsibility. The event has stirred up talk about regional tensions with Tehran, but so far, it’s all speculation.

The Royal Thai Navy and other maritime security teams say investigations are ongoing to figure out exactly what happened.

All eyes remain on the Strait of Hormuz, since so much of the world’s energy supply moves through these waters. Any attack here gets international shipping and naval authorities on high alert.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

