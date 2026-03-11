Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

Two drones were intercepted near Dubai International Airport, leaving four people injured, including an Indian national. Authorities confirmed that despite the incident, air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally.

Indian among four injured after drones fall near Dubai International Airport. Photos: X.
Indian among four injured after drones fall near Dubai International Airport. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 11, 2026 13:41:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

An Indian national was among four people injured after authorities intercepted two drones near Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday, according to officials. Despite the incident, authorities confirmed that air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally.

The Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X that the drones struck areas close to the airport, resulting in injuries to four individuals.

Indian Among Others Injured In Dubai Drone Attack

Officials said the incident caused injuries to four people of different nationalities. According to the statement, two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national sustained minor injuries, while an Indian national suffered moderate injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

The Dubai Media Office said the situation was under control and confirmed that flight operations continued without disruption.

Is Dubai Airport Open After Iranian Drone Attack?

Authorities emphasised that operations at Dubai International Airport were not halted following the drone interception. The airport remains operational and flights continued to arrive and depart as scheduled.

The airport serves as the main hub for Emirates, one of the world’s leading long-haul airlines.

Dubai International Airport is widely regarded as the world’s busiest airport for international travel. Even as the airport was targeted during the ongoing conflict in the region, authorities have been working to maintain the flight schedule and ensure normal airport operations.

Middle East War Continues

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions. Iran has responded to strikes by the United States and Israel on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

These attacks have caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted oil production in parts of the region.

Also Read: Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi newsdubai airportdubai newshome-hero-pos-1Iran US Waruae newsWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel? FBI Boosts Reward To $1 Million For Info On Indian Fugitive Accused Of Killing Wife In US In 2015

Are ‘Princess Dress’ Photos Of Bill Clinton And Stephen Hawking In Epstein Files Real? Truth Behind Viral Images Revealed

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles As US Reportedly Moves Air Defenses Out Of South Korea To Middle East During Iran War

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

‘Titanic-Style’ Trump-Epstein Statue Surfaces At Washington DC’s Iconic Mall Park With ‘Tragic Love Story’ Message; Video Goes Viral | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: You Will Be Shocked To Know The Secret Of Season 2 Video, People Think It Is..

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

CorporateConnections India to Host the Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF)

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details

From LPG, PNG In Kitchens To CNG, LNG In Transport And Industry – A Complete Guide To India’s Gas-Based Energy System

NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?
Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?
Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?
Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

QUICK LINKS