Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

An Indian national was among four people injured after authorities intercepted two drones near Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday, according to officials. Despite the incident, authorities confirmed that air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally.

The Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X that the drones struck areas close to the airport, resulting in injuries to four individuals.

Indian Among Others Injured In Dubai Drone Attack

Officials said the incident caused injuries to four people of different nationalities. According to the statement, two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national sustained minor injuries, while an Indian national suffered moderate injuries.

The Dubai Media Office said the situation was under control and confirmed that flight operations continued without disruption.

Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026

Is Dubai Airport Open After Iranian Drone Attack?

Authorities emphasised that operations at Dubai International Airport were not halted following the drone interception. The airport remains operational and flights continued to arrive and depart as scheduled.

The airport serves as the main hub for Emirates, one of the world’s leading long-haul airlines.

Dubai International Airport is widely regarded as the world’s busiest airport for international travel. Even as the airport was targeted during the ongoing conflict in the region, authorities have been working to maintain the flight schedule and ensure normal airport operations.

Middle East War Continues

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions. Iran has responded to strikes by the United States and Israel on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

These attacks have caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted oil production in parts of the region.

Also Read: Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?