Home > India > Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

IGNCA’s ‘Footsteps of the Buddha’ exhibition traces the journey of Dharma through Asia, featuring a handcrafted fibre map. The return of sacred Buddha relics from abroad marks a proud cultural milestone. The event celebrates India’s role in preserving Buddha’s message of compassion.

IGNCA’s Buddha-themed exhibition unveils a sacred fibre map tracing Dharma’s spread.
IGNCA’s Buddha-themed exhibition unveils a sacred fibre map tracing Dharma’s spread.

Published By: Arzu Seth
Published: August 2, 2025 21:37:00 IST

In a striking display of student resistance, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), led by its National President Varun Choudhary, staged a large-scale protest outside Shastri Bhawan, housing the Ministry of Education, against what the organisation terms a “systematic attack on students’ rights” by the BJP-led government. The protest, called “Hallabol,” was marked by the detention of hundreds of students and top NSUI members.

Hundreds of students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, assembled to press for their long-standing demands — ranging from restoration of fellowships to accountability in recruitment.

Heavy police force was deployed. Detentions began within hours, as student protestors attempted to move towards the Ministry’s entrance.

The protest centred around multiple issues that NSUI claims have left thousands of students, especially from marginalized communities, disenfranchised. These include:

  • A 40% cut and persistent delays in disbursal of Post-Matric and Pre-Matric scholarships that primarily support SC, ST, OBC, and minority students.

  • The abrupt discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship a move NSUI says has pushed thousands of minority students out of higher education and research.

  • Stagnation of the NET fellowship, which remains at ₹8,000 since 2006, despite growing inflation and rising cost of living. NSUI demands its immediate revision, bringing it on par with JRF.

  • Delays in the National Overseas Fellowship, jeopardizing the academic futures of marginalized students aspiring to study abroad.

  • Alleged irregularities and recruitment scams in SSC and UPSC, including awarding of tenders to blacklisted companies severely impacting the credibility of national recruitment institutions.

NSUI President Varun Choudhary attacked the government’s education policies and said, “This government has waged a war against education. From stopping fellowships to manipulating recruitment exams, they are systematically excluding students from marginalized communities. Modi government is giving education on ‘theka’ outsourcing it to private players with no accountability. We will not allow this.”

Raising sharp criticism on the ideological direction of education under BJP, Choudhary added, “They want to run the education system with the ideology of Manusmriti but we will hold the Constitution (Samvidhan) high. Their intent is clear: to crush the underprivileged, SC, ST, OBC, and minorities. But we will resist this injustice with full strength.”

“The BJP government and the Education Minister have completely failed in their duty. While students are protesting for their rights, the government chooses to respond with silence and police action.”

ALSO READ: Rise In Racist Assaults On Indians Prompts Embassy Alert In Ireland

Tags: nsui protest

RELATED News

EAST TECH 2025: Ranchi To Host Eastern India’s Biggest Defence-Tech Conclave This September
No Talks Yet On F-35 Fighter Jets Between India And US, Says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
IGNCA Exhibition Maps Buddha’s Journey Across Asia, Sacred Relics Repatriated To India
Face Recognition Banking Begins: IPPB Launches Aadhaar-Based Facial Authentication For Transactions – Here’s How It Works
Ragging Controversy Hits Kurnool Medical College, Probe Initiated

LATEST NEWS

Mahindra & Mahindra Seals Major Acquisition In SML Isuzu: What’s Next For India’s Commercial Vehicle Market?
Agriculture-GVA Growth To Slow To 4.5% In Q1 FY26: What Does This Mean For Rural Economy?
BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes $3.76B Hit on Kraft Heinz Writedown, Profits Slide in Q2
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi
Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record
How India’s Domestic Demand Is Defying The Impact Of US Tariffs: BoB Chief Economist Explains
Pope Leo XIV to Lead Mass as Thousands of Young Catholics Pack Rome for Holy Year Youth Festival
Back Together: Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli Rekindle Their Relationship
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?