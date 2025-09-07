Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

In Meerut, youths stabbed a salesman named Bobby Gautam during the Ganesh Visarjan Yatra. He was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition but later died during treatment. Police confirmed that Bobby had earlier fought with his friends, which was later resolved. However, the dispute flared again during the evening procession, leading to his fatal stabbing.

Bobby Gautam, 24, lived in Sardhana Mohalla Takiyakait and worked at a clothing showroom. Family members stated that Bobby had argued with his friend earlier in the afternoon, but the matter was settled through a compromise. At around 10 pm during the Ganesh immersion procession, some youths confronted Bobby again and attacked him with a knife. The assailants fled after committing the crime, leaving Bobby critically injured.

Victim Shifted to Multiple Hospitals

Local people rushed Bobby to a private hospital in the city. Due to his deteriorating condition, doctors referred him to Meerut. His family then shifted him to another private hospital in Kankarkheda, where he died during treatment. The tragic death created shock among locals, and police intensified their investigation to trace the accused involved in the attack.

Eyewitness Account of the Attack

Aman Gupta, a friend of the victim, had organised the Ganesh Visarjan Yatra. The procession moved from Ramlila Maidan towards Gang Canal. According to Aman, more than seven bike-borne attackers intercepted the yatra around 10 pm and stabbed Bobby. The loud sound of band and DJ prevented many people from hearing the commotion. Bobby collapsed after being stabbed, and people rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Family Accuses Police of Negligence

The victim’s family accused the police of negligence in handling the earlier dispute. They claimed Bobby’s fight during the day was not taken seriously by the authorities, which allowed the attackers to strike again at night. The family staged a protest at the police station demanding strict action against the accused. Police officials pacified the family by assuring them of immediate arrests.

CO Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that Bobby had a dispute with Shekhar, a resident of Begumabad village. Police registered a case against Shekhar, son of Virendra, and Abhishek, son of Kallu. The officer assured that both accused will be arrested soon. Police teams are currently conducting raids in possible hideouts of the attackers to bring them into custody.

Must Read: Devotee Carrying Daughter At Lalbaugcha Raja Brutally Slapped By Security