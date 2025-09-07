LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

In Meerut, 24-year-old salesman Bobby Gautam was stabbed during a Ganesh Visarjan Yatra and later died while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case against two accused after the incident sparked anger among the victim’s family, who alleged negligence and demanded strict action.

Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 7, 2025 10:31:25 IST

In Meerut, youths stabbed a salesman named Bobby Gautam during the Ganesh Visarjan Yatra. He was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition but later died during treatment. Police confirmed that Bobby had earlier fought with his friends, which was later resolved. However, the dispute flared again during the evening procession, leading to his fatal stabbing.

Bobby Gautam, 24, lived in Sardhana Mohalla Takiyakait and worked at a clothing showroom. Family members stated that Bobby had argued with his friend earlier in the afternoon, but the matter was settled through a compromise. At around 10 pm during the Ganesh immersion procession, some youths confronted Bobby again and attacked him with a knife. The assailants fled after committing the crime, leaving Bobby critically injured.

Victim Shifted to Multiple Hospitals

Local people rushed Bobby to a private hospital in the city. Due to his deteriorating condition, doctors referred him to Meerut. His family then shifted him to another private hospital in Kankarkheda, where he died during treatment. The tragic death created shock among locals, and police intensified their investigation to trace the accused involved in the attack.

Eyewitness Account of the Attack

Aman Gupta, a friend of the victim, had organised the Ganesh Visarjan Yatra. The procession moved from Ramlila Maidan towards Gang Canal. According to Aman, more than seven bike-borne attackers intercepted the yatra around 10 pm and stabbed Bobby. The loud sound of band and DJ prevented many people from hearing the commotion. Bobby collapsed after being stabbed, and people rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Family Accuses Police of Negligence

The victim’s family accused the police of negligence in handling the earlier dispute. They claimed Bobby’s fight during the day was not taken seriously by the authorities, which allowed the attackers to strike again at night. The family staged a protest at the police station demanding strict action against the accused. Police officials pacified the family by assuring them of immediate arrests.

CO Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that Bobby had a dispute with Shekhar, a resident of Begumabad village. Police registered a case against Shekhar, son of Virendra, and Abhishek, son of Kallu. The officer assured that both accused will be arrested soon. Police teams are currently conducting raids in possible hideouts of the attackers to bring them into custody.

Must Read: Devotee Carrying Daughter At Lalbaugcha Raja Brutally Slapped By Security

Tags: Ganesh VisarjanMeerut Murder

RELATED News

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan
Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan
Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan
Meerut Ganesh Visarjan Murder! Youth Stabbed To Death Amid Visarjan

QUICK LINKS