Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

CSE- UPSC Civil Services Examination is among the most difficult exams in India. Passing UPSC in the first attempt is very uncommon, and failure is a constituent part of UPSC preparations. However, through perseverance, strong will and persistence, anything can happen.

Introducing Ansar Shaikh, the youngest IAS officer in India, who made it at the tender age of 21 and in his first attempt. From a difficult childhood to being the youngest IAS, we shall have a closer look at his story.

Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Ansar Shaikh is the son of a village called Shelgaon at Jalna district of the Marathwada, Maharashtra. Poverty has been a serious case against him and so has been a harsh childhood. His father Yonus Shaikh Ahmad was a rickshaw-puller.

There was severe domestic abuse at his home, brought about by alcohol addiction by his father. Adeela Shaikh was his mother who was the third wife of his father. She worked on a farm and was beaten by his father regularly.

Youngest IAS Almost Quit His Studies But Then….

He observed his brother, Anees, drop out of studies in Class VII to go get some additional money at a garage. His sisters got married off when they were 15. The financial crisis also made his father force Ansar to drop out of school. He, however, chose not to give up learning. Ansar got a 91 per cent in 12th.

Later, he became a Political Science graduate at Fergusson College in Pune with 73 per cent marks. Shortly after his graduation, he began to prepare to take the UPSC exams and had one year of coaching. His first attempt was successful in 2016 when he broke UPSC. He got an AIR 361.

He is presently serving ADM in West Bengal. Ansar Sheikh demonstrated that education is able to transform the fate of a man completely.

As of 2022, Ansar was working as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. His life has since been a hope to thousands of hopefuls with poor backgrounds.

The story of Ansar is not only a story of individual success, but it is also a victory of strong will, family, and belief in the transformational power of education.

His life has remained an inspiration to many, and it is a testimony that nothing is too far out of reach as long as one gets to go after it with a sense of conviction and bravery.

