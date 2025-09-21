LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

Ansar Shaikh, son of a rickshaw puller from Maharashtra, became India’s youngest IAS officer at 21 after clearing UPSC in his first attempt. Despite poverty and hardships, he secured AIR 361 in 2016 and now serves as ADM in West Bengal, inspiring lakhs of aspirants nationwide.

Meet youngest IAS officer in India, who cracked UPSC, at just 21 (Photo: X)
Meet youngest IAS officer in India, who cracked UPSC, at just 21 (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 13:19:56 IST

CSE- UPSC Civil Services Examination is among the most difficult exams in India. Passing UPSC in the first attempt is very uncommon, and failure is a constituent part of UPSC preparations. However, through perseverance, strong will and persistence, anything can happen. 

Introducing Ansar Shaikh, the youngest IAS officer in India, who made it at the tender age of 21 and in his first attempt. From a difficult childhood to being the youngest IAS, we shall have a closer look at his story.

Who is Ansar Shaikh? 

Ansar Shaikh is the son of a village called Shelgaon at Jalna district of the Marathwada, Maharashtra. Poverty has been a serious case against him and so has been a harsh childhood. His father Yonus Shaikh Ahmad was a rickshaw-puller.

There was severe domestic abuse at his home, brought about by alcohol addiction by his father. Adeela Shaikh was his mother who was the third wife of his father. She worked on a farm and was beaten by his father regularly. 

Youngest IAS Almost Quit His Studies But Then….

He observed his brother, Anees, drop out of studies in Class VII to go get some additional money at a garage. His sisters got married off when they were 15. The financial crisis also made his father force Ansar to drop out of school. He, however, chose not to give up learning. Ansar got a 91 per cent in 12th. 

Later, he became a Political Science graduate at Fergusson College in Pune with 73 per cent marks. Shortly after his graduation, he began to prepare to take the UPSC exams and had one year of coaching. His first attempt was successful in 2016 when he broke UPSC. He got an AIR 361.

He is presently serving ADM in West Bengal. Ansar Sheikh demonstrated that education is able to transform the fate of a man completely. 

As of 2022, Ansar was working as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. His life has since been a hope to thousands of hopefuls with poor backgrounds.

The story of Ansar is not only a story of individual success, but it is also a victory of strong will, family, and belief in the transformational power of education. 

His life has remained an inspiration to many, and it is a testimony that nothing is too far out of reach as long as one gets to go after it with a sense of conviction and bravery.

ALSO READ: What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Tags: home-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Mahalaya 2025: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings ‘Shubho Mahalaya’ Ahead Of Durga Puja
Navratri 2025: Day Wise Colors and Their Spiritual Significance
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal flags off 'Swami Vivekanand Run 2025' in Mumbai
‘Sabarimala Celebrates Spirituality Beyond Religion’, Says Kerala CM In Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Development Plan
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden, Calls Him ‘Stupid’ Mean’, And Son Of A B***h’ | VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast
ADB warns Pakistan as it struggles to capitalise on digital trade
"It's not just mine…": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to entire Malayalam film industry
"I feel responsible towards people": Mohit Chauhan on being part of 'Namo Yuva Run' in Himachal
Donald Trump’s Controversial Messages To Pam Bondi Go Viral, Users Call It ‘Deranged’ And ‘Chaotic’
Housing sales dip 4% in Q3 across India's top 9 cities, mark 10th straight quarterly decline: PropEquity
"Willingness to win, learn and grow": Smriti Mandhana hails Team India's character after fighting loss to Australia
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR
91 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza on single day; protests erupt in Tel Aviv
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR

QUICK LINKS