Minister’s Immoral Exploits Exposed By TDP Insider, Says Bhumana Karunakara Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu take immediate action against a state cabinet minister accused of immoral conduct.

The allegations surfaced after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson N.B. Sudhakar Reddy revealed shocking details during a televised debate on a TDP-affiliated channel. He alleged that the minister routinely lured women with promises of lucrative posts and indulged in illicit activities at luxury hotels in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Tirupati, Karunakara Reddy said the revelations had exposed the double standards within the ruling TDP-Jana Sena coalition. “On one hand, the minister speaks about morality and values in sacred Tirupati. On the other, he is accused of exploiting women behind closed doors in Hyderabad hotels,” Reddy remarked.

He added that Sudhakar Reddy’s claims of the minister booking adjacent hotel rooms for alcohol-fueled escapades with women had shaken public trust. “This is not a matter of personal weakness but of governance integrity. A minister misusing his office to exploit women is an affront to society,” he said.

Karunakara Reddy urged Chief Minister Naidu to prove his commitment to clean governance by initiating action against the minister without delay. “If Chandrababu has genuine intent, he must act decisively. Protecting women from exploitation and upholding public morality cannot be compromised for political convenience,” he stressed.

He warned that continued silence from the government would amount to tacit endorsement of such misconduct. “People are watching closely. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure that his cabinet does not become a safe haven for immoral behavior,” Reddy stated.

The YSRCP leader concluded by saying that the episode was not just about one minister’s alleged actions, but about the credibility of the government itself. “This is the moment for Chandrababu Naidu to show whether his words about integrity are matched by action,” he said.

