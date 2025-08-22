MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

Rajya Sabha MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy has come down heavily on a section of the media for “deliberately distorting” his recent meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, terming the reports as “baseless political speculation.”

In a video statement released from Hyderabad on Thursday, Raghunatha Reddy clarified that his interaction with Kharge was purely personal, rooted in a 35-year-old association, and bore no political implications. “Some media outlets have irresponsibly tried to project this meeting as a sign of political realignment. I strongly condemn such misrepresentations,” he said.

The senior parliamentarian reiterated his unwavering loyalty to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “As long as I am in politics, my journey will remain with YS Jagan. There is no question of deviation,” he affirmed, stressing the “deep bond of trust” he shares with Jagan.

Underscoring the unity within the YSRCP parliamentary wing, Raghunatha Reddy asserted that all party MPs stand firmly behind Jagan’s leadership. On the issue of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, he made it clear that the party would act collectively and strictly follow the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy. “There should be no room for speculation. Whatever decision our leader takes, we will abide by it,” he said.

Turning his focus towards state politics, the Rajya Sabha MP vowed to intensify efforts to restore YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Minister’s chair in Andhra Pradesh. He lashed out at the current coalition government, accusing it of pursuing “anti-people policies” that have hurt the common man. “Our fight is to protect the interests of the people and ensure that justice prevails,” he declared.

By dismissing the media-fuelled rumours, Raghunatha Reddy has sought to put an end to speculation over his political allegiance. His emphatic statement of loyalty to Jagan comes at a time when political equations in Andhra Pradesh remain fluid, with opposition parties keen to exploit any signs of dissent within YSRCP ranks.

Also Read: Tragedy Strikes In Hyderabad: Two Dead, One Injured While Transporting Ganesh Idol