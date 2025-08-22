LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

Rajya Sabha MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy has come down heavily on a section of the media for “deliberately distorting” his recent meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, terming the reports as “baseless political speculation.”

MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: August 22, 2025 21:55:26 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy has come down heavily on a section of the media for “deliberately distorting” his recent meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, terming the reports as “baseless political speculation.”

In a video statement released from Hyderabad on Thursday, Raghunatha Reddy clarified that his interaction with Kharge was purely personal, rooted in a 35-year-old association, and bore no political implications. “Some media outlets have irresponsibly tried to project this meeting as a sign of political realignment. I strongly condemn such misrepresentations,” he said.

The senior parliamentarian reiterated his unwavering loyalty to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “As long as I am in politics, my journey will remain with YS Jagan. There is no question of deviation,” he affirmed, stressing the “deep bond of trust” he shares with Jagan.

Underscoring the unity within the YSRCP parliamentary wing, Raghunatha Reddy asserted that all party MPs stand firmly behind Jagan’s leadership. On the issue of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, he made it clear that the party would act collectively and strictly follow the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy. “There should be no room for speculation. Whatever decision our leader takes, we will abide by it,” he said.

Turning his focus towards state politics, the Rajya Sabha MP vowed to intensify efforts to restore YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Minister’s chair in Andhra Pradesh. He lashed out at the current coalition government, accusing it of pursuing “anti-people policies” that have hurt the common man. “Our fight is to protect the interests of the people and ensure that justice prevails,” he declared.

By dismissing the media-fuelled rumours, Raghunatha Reddy has sought to put an end to speculation over his political allegiance. His emphatic statement of loyalty to Jagan comes at a time when political equations in Andhra Pradesh remain fluid, with opposition parties keen to exploit any signs of dissent within YSRCP ranks.

Also Read: Tragedy Strikes In Hyderabad: Two Dead, One Injured While Transporting Ganesh Idol

Tags: hyderabad

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation
MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation
MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation
MP Meda Raghunatha Reddy Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ Political Speculation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?