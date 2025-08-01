Monsoon Parliament Session Day 10: Opposition Leaders Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker On Bihar SIR

On the 10th day of the Parliament Monsoon session 2025, the Lok Sabha and Rajya started at 11 am got adjourned after the repetitive slogans by the opposition leaders. The houses roars with slogan “vote ki chori band karo…”, on the Bihar SIR.

In the latest development, Congress, DMK, SP, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, RSP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding discussion on revision of voter lists in Bihar.

As Rajya Sabha resumed at 12 pm, the slogans continued to discuss the Bihar SIR. Therefore the speaker of the house adjouned the session till Monday 11am.

What Is Bihar SIR ?

The Election Commission of India (EC), functioning under Article 324 of the Constitution, has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. This initiative comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 2025. The EC invoked its powers under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, specifically citing Sections 16, 19, and 20. These provisions specify that only Indian citizens aged 18 or above and ordinarily residing in a constituency are eligible to be registered as voters.

Rapid urbanisation and large-scale migration in Bihar over the past two decades have led to notable changes in the voter population. These shifts have resulted in numerous errors in the electoral rolls, such as duplicate, ineligible, or missing entries. The last Special Intensive Revision in Bihar was conducted in 2003. Considering the evolving demographics and the upcoming state elections, the EC has deemed it necessary to undertake a comprehensive and structured revision of the rolls.

New rules and qualifying date announced

The EC has fixed July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date for the revised electoral roll. Every eligible citizen must now submit an enumeration form. This marks a shift from the 2003 method, which involved house-to-house verification. The Commission aims to ensure accurate voter registration through this document-based and systematic approach.

Bihar to serve as model for national roll revision

Bihar will act as the pilot state for the nationwide roll revision initiative. Through this process, the EC intends to improve the integrity of the electoral roll by removing fraudulent and duplicate entries while ensuring that every eligible citizen is included. The strategy includes replicating the Bihar model across other states to maintain consistency and transparency.

The EC has requested over eight crore voters in Bihar to submit enumeration forms. Additionally, nearly three crore of them especially those registered post-2003 must provide supporting documents for their date and place of birth, including those of their parents. This requirement has sparked concerns about the feasibility and inclusivity of the process, especially for those lacking proper documentation.

