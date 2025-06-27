Monsoon Rainfall Soars Across India: Weather Alert For June 27 Issued In Multiple States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for June 27, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several states. From the southern coasts to eastern plains, monsoon conditions have picked up pace, and the weather department has advised residents to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

Kochi Weather Forecast Shows Persistent Rain

Kochi is predicted to see clouds and rain in the week ahead. Moderate and heavy rain was expected on June 28 and June 29 with thunder, and apparently gusty surface winds will persist. The week appeared to be overcast, and followed by light to moderate showers to persist between June 30 and July 3. There are no weather warnings in place or anticipated beyond June 29, but the DWSU is obviously aware of the potential for changing weather patterns.

Rough Weather Ahead for Odisha Ahead of Rath Yatra

Odisha, set to host the Rath Yatra in Puri, is also grappling with multiple weather alerts. The IMD has issued orange warnings for Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh predicting heavy rain, and thunderstorms. A yellow warning for weather has been issued for Bargarh, Nuapada, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj among other districts.

For Puri, thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40 km/h are expected to continue until 8:30 AM on June 28, just as thousands gather for the religious event.

Bengal Receives Monsoon Showers, Kolkata Sees Light Rain

In West Bengal, Thursday brought consistent rain, especially across South Bengal. Kolkata experienced steady but light showers. According to the Met office, Alipore recorded close to 10 mm of rainfall between Thursday night and Friday night. Although the rain wasn’t intense, it was persistent a classic monsoon pattern.

Officials say the rain total may decline slightly, but may increase again by the week of June 29, as another low-pressure system is forecast to form and move in a west-northwest fashion that will affect north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.



On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced warnings for heavy rainfall of between 7 – 11 cm in North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Burdwan, and the Hooghly district, and thunder, lightning, and winds of 30 – 40 km/h are also expected.

Monsoon Gains Momentum Nationwide — Except in Delhi

Across the country, the monsoon has begun on a strong note. Rainfall is currently 7% above average, with Northwest India reporting a dramatic 102% increase over the norm for this time of year. This makes it the wettest zone in India so far this season.

Despite this, Delhi remains dry, as the national capital still awaits its first proper monsoon spell. Weather experts suggest that showers may finally arrive in Delhi over the coming weeks as multiple systems continue to build.

Multiple Weather Systems Fuel Monsoon Activity

Currently, three key weather systems are contributing to India’s active monsoon:

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Odisha and Bengal,

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh,

A trough extending from the northeast Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.

These systems are expected to keep rainfall active across much of central, eastern, and southern India.

Rainfall Alerts Extend to South and Central India

In Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, considerable to very heavy rainfall is very likely. Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are also under vigilance.

In the south, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka will see extremely heavy rainfall with more than 20 cm on June 26. Northerly winds of 40–60 km/h may affect Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and surrounding area until June 29.

The IMD reports that this active phase of the monsoon is expected to last until at least July 10. In this period, Central India will be seeing above-normal rainfall amounts, while northwest India and the Western Himalayan region will see normal to above-normal rainfall. Most of the country will also observe temperatures 2–4°C below normal, except for the northeast.

