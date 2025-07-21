Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Congress Targets Modi Govt Over Security Lapses In Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Adjournment Motion

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to start on an adversarial note, as the Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to corner the Narendra Modi government on several national security and foreign policy matters. Top Congress leaders have already issued notices for summoning discussions on the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred recently, Operation Sindoor, and purported diplomatic blunders in the wake of it.

Lok Sabha Congress whip Manickam Tagore on Monday gave Speaker Om Birla a notice for an Adjournment Motion. Tagore has requested a pending of business debate on what he termed as “glaring security lapses” resulting in the Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 26 civilians and the government’s management of the post-operative narrative.

In his notice, Tagore stated, “I give notice of my intention to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent and serious national importance.” He even questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters of U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly claiming to have brokered the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Pahalgam Attack shook India

Tagore further said, “The dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the nation’s conscience. In spite of intelligence inputs, the security failures have caused this tragedy. As our brave men and women carried out Operation Sindoor with unparalleled courage, the government’s diplomatic reply has lacked strength and clarity.

The Congress lawmaker also expressed alarm at Trump’s claim that five Indian fighter jets were downed an assertion which has not been confirmed nor refuted by the Indian government. “This silence undermines confidence in the Government’s transparency regarding national security issues,” he said, asking the Speaker to adjourn all other business so that a thorough discussion can be held in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala in the Rajya Sabha has given a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to debate the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. In his letter to the Secretary-General, Surjewala wrote, “The House should give precedence to this debate over regular Question Hour and Zero Hour because of the seriousness of the matter.”

Monsoon session after Pahalgam attack

The Monsoon Session, starting today, will continue until August 21 with a recess from August 12 to 18. The Opposition is likely to raise a number of controversial issues, such as the Pahalgam terror attack, the foreign policy approach of the government, the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the Air India AI-171 crash.

With the Congress and other allies of the INDIA bloc turning the heat, the session can expect fiery debates and disruptions as the Opposition seeks to pin down the government on national security and foreign affairs.

(With inputs from ANI)

