MP bags Rs 14,600 crore investment proposals during business meet in Kolkata: CM Mohan Yadav

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 07:53:26 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 14,600 crore during the Invest Madhya Pradesh event held in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said the proposals are expected to create 16,000 new jobs, calling the development a “big milestone” for Madhya Pradesh.

“We have received a huge response, with investment proposals of Rs 14,600 crore. This will prove to be a big milestone for the state. It will provide employment to 16,000 people,” said MP CM.

Inviting business leaders to expand operations across regions, he added, “I would urge businessmen to conduct business both in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has a big landbank, surplus power, good transportation and no labour strikes. As per PM Modi’s vision, we are working towards making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and focusing on Swadeshi…”

CM participated in an interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ held in Kolkata and interacted with prominent investors and industrialists, inviting them to invest in the state by making them aware of the industry-friendly policies of the state.

The CM held one-on-one meetings with top industrialists, discussing potential investment opportunities and business partnerships across key sectors, including textiles, apparel, IT, ESDM, manufacturing, food processing, and renewable energy.

CM Yadav, further speaking to reporters, highlighted that a major event related to investment is going to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on September 17 for the purpose.

“A major event related to investment is going to be organised in Madhya Pradesh, and PM Narendra Modi is also visiting the state on September 17. In the same episode, I have come to Kolkata to invite and encourage the investors of Kolkata to invest in MP. Kolkata Industrialists should work on farmer and cotton-oriented industries in our state. I have visited here today to invite investors. I also appeal to the people of West Bengal to set up industries in Bengal as well as in Madhya Pradesh, which is also their home,” CM Yadav told reporters.

During the interactive session, special emphasis was given to investment opportunities at PM Mitra Park. Investors briefed on investment-ready projects, integrated land banks, industrial corridors, plug-and-play infrastructure, and newly implemented investment policies.

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on his birthday on September 17 and perform bhoomi pujan of the country’s first PM MITRA Park to be set up at Badnawar in Dhar district.

Alongside, different programs will be organised on the themes of ‘Swastha Naari, Sashakta Parivar’, ‘Swadeshi’, ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke nam’, ‘Ek Bagiya ma Ke Nam’, ‘PM Janman’ Yojana, ‘Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan’ and ‘Mission Karmayogi’ on the occasion. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

cm-mohan-yadavindustrialistsinteractive-session-investment-opportunitiesinvestorskolkatamadhya pradesh

