MP: Car plunges into Shipra River in Ujjain, search ops underway

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A car plunged into the Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district in the late hours of Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that the rescue and search operation is underway.

According to the police official, the incident occurred around 8:45 PM on Saturday and at least two people are expected to be stuck in the car.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma told ANI, “A white car plunging into the river on a bridge was reported. The incident occurred around 8:45 PM… The water flow is strong, making it difficult to determine the number of occupants or their condition.’

“Onlookers and on-duty police suggest that there were at least a driver and a person on the co-pilot seat in the car, with the windows closed; however, this has not yet been confirmed. Multiple SDRF teams are preparing to go down to locate the car,” the Ujjain SP added.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.