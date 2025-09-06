LIVE TV
Home > India > MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 14:49:08 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday held a virtual interaction with farmers affected by excessive rainfall and floods, and other natural calamities and transferred Rs 20.6 crore in relief assistance to 17,500 farmers from 11 districts.

CM Yadav also emphasised that farmers’ welfare is the state’s priority, and their goal is sensitive governance and prompt relief.

“…Whenever a crisis strikes, it’s our duty to reach out to the farmers. That’s why I came among you even during the heavy rains and floods. We all know the role money plays in such a crisis. It’s true that some relief comes with money, not completely. But this is our way of sharing your pain. It’s our commitment to you, and we have a bond of trust that unites us,” CM Yadav said.

He added, “Today, with a single click, we are providing Rs 20 crores to 17,500 farmers in nearly 11 locations. Because of this, farmers always trust the BJP, our government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Chief Minister further highlighted that earlier on August 8, he transferred Rs 30 crores of the relief fund to farmers, elaborating that a total of Rs 188.52 crores of financial aid has been provided so far in the financial year 2025-26 to those affected by various natural disasters across the state.

“I would like to assure farmers that the government is always standing by their side in times of crisis. The happiness of farmers is the strength of the state and trust of the government. The farmers should get back to the field with full strength and I hope that the loss of the farmers due to excessive rain will be covered in the next crop,” the CM added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhopalcm-mohan-yadavcrop-lossexcessive-rainfallFarmersfinancial-aidfloodmadhya pradeshrelief-fund

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods

QUICK LINKS