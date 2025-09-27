LIVE TV
Home > India > MP CM Yadav distributes free helmets, flags off bike rally to promote road safety in Bhopal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 14:33:05 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed free helmets to youths and flagged off a two-wheeler rally to raise awareness for road safety as part of the Seva Pakhwada in Bhopal on Saturday.

“Today, a two-wheeler rally was taken out for road safety awareness, and it would make the entirety of Bhopal aware. A road safety week is being observed across the state, and today 2100 free helmets were also distributed. Helmets help a lot to safeguard us during road accidents,” CM Yadav told reporters.

He also urged people to be responsible citizens and always wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers.

“We all know that if any accident occurs then the whole family bears its cost. Therefore, everyone should be aware, be a responsible citizen and always wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers,” the CM added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also appealed to the youths to drive slowly, stay vigilant, and always wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers.

“As part of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’, today I flagged off a two-wheeler rally for road safety awareness at Atal Path in Bhopal. I also distributed free helmets to the youth during the event and wished them a safe life. I appeal to all my sons and daughters not to drive at high speeds and to always wear a helmet. Stay vigilant and stay safe,” CM Yadav stated in a post on his X handle.

Recently, in order to boost road safety, the Bhopal district administration has implemented a new policy that bars fuel stations from dispensing petrol or CNG to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

The directive, aimed at enforcing traffic rules and reducing accident-related fatalities, is now in effect across all petrol pumps in the city. Fuel station staff have been instructed not to provide fuel to any two-wheeler rider found violating the helmet mandate. (ANI)

