MP: CM Yadav inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 233 crore in Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 233 Crores in Katni district on Thursday and asserted that it is a leading district contributing to the economy of the state and the nation.

CM Yadav inaugurated two Sandipani schools in Katni and wished the students a bright future. He stressed that the infrastructure and facilities in Sandipani schools are so good that even private school operators are left stunned. “No other state in the country has schools as good as those built under this initiative in Madhya Pradesh.”

Addressing the occasion, the CM said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is taking place all around Madhya Pradesh. On his 75th birthday, the Prime Minister laid the foundation of the PM MITRA Park in the tribal region of Dhar, gifting Madhya Pradesh an extraordinary project. “It will directly benefit around 6 lakh cotton-producing farmers and create over 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.”

The Chief Minister added that PM Modi has dedicated every single day of his life in service of the people. To mark his birthday, a “Seva Pakhwada” is being observed nationwide until October 2. He appealed to women to take time for themselves and participate in health camps where expensive tests, medicines, and treatment will be provided free of cost.

He further emphasised that the state government is making every effort to promote industrialisation. Recently, through the Mining Conclave, investments worth Rs 56,000 crore have come into the Katni district. It has opened up opportunities for business and trade, which will transform the lives of the poor, youth, and farmers. Katni has abundant reserves of coal, limestone, and critical minerals — and now, gold is also expected to be found here. Katni will become “Kanakpuri” and make significant contributions to both the state and national economy.

The CM added that Panna already produces diamonds, and this entire region is poised to write a new chapter of development.

He also announced that the state government has approved the construction of four new medical colleges under the PPP model — one of which will be in Katni. The district will soon receive this much-awaited facility.

Responding to regional demands, the CM approved the repair and deepening of the Datla and Sagona reservoir canals, the elevation of the Garra Ghat Bridge over the Belkund River, and the lift irrigation project on the Kharhata Mahanadi River. He encouraged the people of Katni to progress through their skills and capabilities and contribute to the state’s economy.

He further urged citizens to support small shopkeepers and local businesses. To make India self-reliant and strong, he emphasised the need to promote indigenous products — especially during festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali — so that money stays within the country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.