Home > India > MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:07:45 IST

MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated outstanding teachers at a State-Level Teacher Felicitation Ceremony organised at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, Bhopal on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Friday.

During the event, CM Yadav also transferred Rs 330 crore directly into the bank accounts of 55 lakh students of Classes 1 to 8 in government schools for the purchase of school uniforms.

MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that under the implementation of the Time-Bound Promotion Scheme, assistant teachers, upper-grade teachers, newly classified primary teachers and secondary teachers will now also receive the benefit of the fourth pay scale, similar to the fourth time-scale pay. He emphasised that imparting knowledge is not just a profession but a true form of service and dedication.

MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

“1.5 lakh teachers in the state, including assistant teachers, senior teachers, newly classified primary teachers and secondary teachers, will be granted the fourth time-scale pay benefit. A proposal for this will soon be placed before the Cabinet. Eligible teachers will begin receiving this benefit from the financial year 2025-26, involving an additional expenditure burden of about ₹117 crore on the state exchequer. The government is committed to honoring teachers and ensuring their well-being,” CM Yadav said.

He described the eternal significance of the Guru in Indian tradition, where meditation rests on the Guru’s image, worship at the Guru’s feet, mantra on the Guru’s word and liberation by the Guru’s grace. He recalled how in ancient times, Gurus prepared future rulers: Maharishi Vishwamitra imparted both the art of scriptures and weaponry to Lord Ram and Lakshman, while Maharishi Sandipani guided Krishna in Ujjain, shaping him into the teacher of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Chief Minister emphasised that receiving and imparting knowledge are both essential for building a cultured society. He said, imparting is not only a service to society but also an expression of commitment to moral values. He stated that without a Guru, life remains in darkness. It is the Guru’s knowledge that illuminates human lives.

On the other hand, Governor Patel, in his address, stated that teachers must come forward to provide guidance to families and society and play a proactive role in addressing contemporary social challenges. He said that the Guru-Shishya tradition has always been a treasured heritage of India’s glorious culture. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Lord Ram and Krishna, teachers should inculcate values and discipline in students. He further stated that teachers are the true nation-builders, who shape the character, personality, and future of the next generation by imparting knowledge, values and skills. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhopalcm-mohan-yadavmadhya pradeshmangubhai-patelmp-governoroutstanding-teachers-felicitationTeachers Day

MP Governor Patel, CM Yadav felicitate outstanding teachers on Teachers' Day, CM announces 4th pay scale for teachers

QUICK LINKS