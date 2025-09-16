MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 11:21:07 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The death toll in a road accident in Indore has risen to three, while 12 people sustained injuries, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the police official said a bike caught fire after being hit by a truck during the accident.

“Yesterday, an accident happened at 7:30 pm, where a truck went out of control and hit several vehicles. A bike was also hit, and the petrol tank caught fire. Three people have died in the accident, and 12 are injured. Three deceased people have been identified as Kailashchand, Lakhvichand and Mahesh. Police are monitoring the treatment of the injured people,” the Additional DCP said.

He added that the police have nabbed the driver and registered an FIR in the case.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 105 and 110 BNS and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for drink and drive. Our first priority was to get the treatment for the injured to save as many lives as possible. The driver has been apprehended, and his medical examination was done,” he added.

The accident took place on Kalani Nagar Road, under Aerodrum Police Station jurisdiction, around 7:30 pm. The truck allegedly hit several vehicles over a span of 500 meters, dragging a bike along in the process.

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to ensure proper treatment and relief for those injured in the accident. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been instructed to visit Indore to get detailed information about the incident. Additionally, the CM ordered a preliminary factual inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 pm.

The Chief Minister further assured that he is in constant touch with the Indore administration and assured that no lapses will be allowed in the medical treatment of the injured. The state government will extend full support to all affected citizens. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: additional-dcp-rajesh-dandotiyaindore-accidentmadhya pradesh

