Ms. Gloria Gangte Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Kingdom Of Norway

Ms. Gloria Gangte Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Kingdom Of Norway

India has appointed Ms. Gloria Gangte as the next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway. Ms. Gangte, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2000 batch, is currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to Malta. She brings extensive diplomatic experience from her previous assignments, representing India in multiple countries and handling key bilateral and multilateral issues.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 23, 2025 19:20:41 IST

India has appointed Ms. Gloria Gangte as the next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway. Ms. Gangte, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2000 batch, is currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to Malta. She brings extensive diplomatic experience from her previous assignments, representing India in multiple countries and handling key bilateral and multilateral issues. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed her appointment, stating that she is expected to take up her responsibilities in Norway shortly. This new posting highlights India’s focus on strengthening diplomatic relations and collaboration with Norway across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

Ms. Gloria Gangte’s career in diplomacy spans over two decades, during which she has held various significant roles. Her previous tenure in Malta involved promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange while protecting the interests of the Indian diaspora. She also worked in multiple capacities at India’s missions abroad, gaining experience in international negotiations, policy formulation, and public diplomacy. Her appointment to Norway comes at a time when India is seeking to enhance cooperation with Scandinavian countries in areas like renewable energy, technology, education, and strategic partnerships.

The Indian government expressed confidence that Ms. Gangte’s expertise and diplomatic skills will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Norway. She will engage with Norwegian officials, business leaders, and civil society to expand cooperation and mutual understanding.

Her role will also involve promoting Indian culture, facilitating trade and investment opportunities, and addressing the concerns of Indian citizens in Norway. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that her leadership and experience will help achieve India’s strategic objectives in the region.

Tags: Gloria Gangte, Kingdom Of Norway, Next Ambassador Of India

QUICK LINKS