Mumbai BJP to Launch Gen Z Internship Program for Civic Governance Post-BMC Elections

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam announced a Gen Z internship program to involve 50 young individuals in civic governance once Mahayuti takes power in BMC. Selected interns will work across 24 administrative wards and BMC headquarters to observe civic systems, suggest improvements, and prepare research papers to strengthen urban planning. Additionally, a study group with IIT and VJTI experts will devise a plan to prevent city flooding, consulting former municipal commissioners and engineers. The initiative aims to engage youth in shaping Mumbai’s infrastructure, environment, and urban development.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 13:36:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam today announced a new internship programme to involve Gen Z students in civic governance, once Mahayuti comes to power in BMC. Through this internship programme, Gen Z students will contribute to strengthening urban planning and civic administration, said MLA Ameet Satam.

MLA Ameet Satam interacted with first-time voters (Gen Z) today at an event held at YB Chavan Centre, organised by youth organisation India’s International Movement to United Nations (IIMUN), one of the world’s largest youth-run non-profit organisations. The event was conceptualised and led by Rishabh Shah, founder and president of IIMUN.

“After the BMC elections, we will be launching an internship programme for Gen Z students interested in public policy and governance. Under this initiative, two interns will be assigned to each of Mumbai’s 24 administrative wards, with an additional two at the BMC headquarters. This programme will provide an opportunity for 50 young individuals who have completed courses in public policy and governance to observe civic systems, offer suggestions, and prepare research papers to strengthen urban planning and civic administration. After the BMC elections, these interns will actively work within the BMC under the programme,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

MLA Ameet Satam further said that the internship programme will follow a structured professional selection process with clear criteria. This will ensure the most deserving Gen Z candidates are chosen to contribute to civic governance, he added.

MLA Ameet Satam also announced the formation of a study group consisting of experts from IIT and VJTI, which will seek opinions from former BMC municipal commissioners and former chief engineers of stormwater drains. “The study group will analyse Mumbai’s topography and average annual rainfall and compare it with other international cities having similar rainfall to devise an effective plan to prevent flooding in the city,” added MLA Ameet Satam.

During the interaction, Satam also spoke on a range of city issues, including roads, flooding, open spaces, waste management, environment, walkability, and safety and security, and shared his vision for Mumbai’s future.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:14 PM IST
