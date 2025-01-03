Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

New Year’s celebrations in Mira Road, a suburb near Mumbai, took a violent turn when a dispute over music preferences escalated into a deadly clash, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

New Year’s celebrations in Mira Road, a suburb near Mumbai, took a violent turn when a dispute over music preferences escalated into a deadly clash, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 3 am on January 1 at a MHADA housing complex, according to police sources. As residents were ringing in the New Year, one group was dancing to Marathi songs while another insisted on playing Bhojpuri music. This disagreement quickly spiraled into a heated argument.

Dispute Escalates Into Violence in Mumbai

Some of the individuals involved were reportedly intoxicated, which fueled the verbal altercation. The situation soon turned violent, with people using bamboo sticks and iron rods to attack each other.

Among the victims was 23-year-old Raja Periyar, who sustained severe injuries after being struck with an iron rod. He succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. Another man, Vipul Rai, was also seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Arrests Made Following the Incident

The Kasimira Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the assault: Ashish Jadhav, along with his relatives Amit Jadhav, Prakash Jadhav, and Pramod Yadav. They are accused of attacking Raja Periyar during the brawl. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full details of the incident.

While Mira Road faced this tragic incident, Mumbai’s streets were bustling with New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Mumbai Traffic Police issued e-challans for over 17,800 traffic violations, amounting to fines worth Rs 89 lakh. The violations included drunken driving, speeding, and other offenses, as law enforcement maintained strict vigilance on revelers.

Similar Incident Reported in Delhi

In a separate case, a man in Delhi was beaten to death after he complained about loud music during a New Year’s Eve party. Dharmender, a 40-year-old resident, confronted his neighbors over the noise. The confrontation turned violent, and he was fatally attacked. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To...

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Is China Experiencing The Onset Of Another Pandemic? All You Need To Know About HMPV

Is China Experiencing The Onset Of Another Pandemic? All You Need To Know About HMPV

Entertainment

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox