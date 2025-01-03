New Year’s celebrations in Mira Road, a suburb near Mumbai, took a violent turn when a dispute over music preferences escalated into a deadly clash, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

New Year’s celebrations in Mira Road, a suburb near Mumbai, took a violent turn when a dispute over music preferences escalated into a deadly clash, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 3 am on January 1 at a MHADA housing complex, according to police sources. As residents were ringing in the New Year, one group was dancing to Marathi songs while another insisted on playing Bhojpuri music. This disagreement quickly spiraled into a heated argument.

Dispute Escalates Into Violence in Mumbai

Some of the individuals involved were reportedly intoxicated, which fueled the verbal altercation. The situation soon turned violent, with people using bamboo sticks and iron rods to attack each other.

Among the victims was 23-year-old Raja Periyar, who sustained severe injuries after being struck with an iron rod. He succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. Another man, Vipul Rai, was also seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Arrests Made Following the Incident

The Kasimira Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the assault: Ashish Jadhav, along with his relatives Amit Jadhav, Prakash Jadhav, and Pramod Yadav. They are accused of attacking Raja Periyar during the brawl. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full details of the incident.

While Mira Road faced this tragic incident, Mumbai’s streets were bustling with New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Mumbai Traffic Police issued e-challans for over 17,800 traffic violations, amounting to fines worth Rs 89 lakh. The violations included drunken driving, speeding, and other offenses, as law enforcement maintained strict vigilance on revelers.

Similar Incident Reported in Delhi

In a separate case, a man in Delhi was beaten to death after he complained about loud music during a New Year’s Eve party. Dharmender, a 40-year-old resident, confronted his neighbors over the noise. The confrontation turned violent, and he was fatally attacked. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video