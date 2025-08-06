Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren were consigned to flames at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Soren passed away at the age of 81 at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment after he suffered a stroke last month.

Born in 1944, Soren grew up in a small village in the United Bihar, which is now part of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

In his decade-long political career, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1973, a regional party in the united Bihar that has been at the forefront of the creation of the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand.

Soren, after the death of his father, who was killed by moneylenders, decided to rebel and become the prophet of tribal identity. He fought with ‘Diku’ (Outsiders) and pushed his demands for ‘jal, jungle, zameen’, water, forest, land.

On his demise, tall political figures from President Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Home Minister Amit Shah to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to his departed soul.

In a post on X on August 4, the President’s House wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.”

President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi and paid last respects to Shri Shibu Soren. She offered her condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ganga Ram Hospital to pay his tribute to Shibu Sore. He wrote on X, “I am sorry for Hemant Saran, Kolpona Saran and Shibu Soren.”

ᱥᱨᱤ ᱥᱤᱵᱩ ᱥᱚᱨᱮᱱ ᱢᱩᱪᱟ.ᱫ ᱵᱤᱫᱟ.ᱭ ᱮᱢ ᱥᱚᱨ ᱜᱟᱝᱜᱟᱨᱟᱢ ᱟᱥᱯᱟᱛᱟᱞᱤᱧ ᱥᱮᱱ ᱞᱮᱱᱟ ᱾ ᱟᱡ ᱨᱤᱱ ᱜᱷᱟᱨᱚᱸᱡ ᱦᱚᱲ ᱠᱚ ᱥᱟᱸᱣ ᱦᱩᱧ ᱧᱟᱯᱟᱢᱮᱱᱟ ᱾ ᱤᱧᱟᱠ ᱫᱩᱠᱷ ᱦᱮᱢᱟᱱᱛ ᱥᱚᱨᱮᱱ, ᱠᱚᱞᱯᱚᱱᱟ ᱥᱚᱨᱮᱱ ᱟᱨ ᱥᱨᱤ… pic.twitter.com/uPrQsfwWdT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Paying tributes to the tribal legend, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. May God grant the departed soul a place.”

झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिबू सोरेन जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दु:खद है। झारखंड में जनजातीय समाज के अधिकारों और उनके सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने दशकों तक संघर्ष किया। अपने सहज व्यक्तित्व और सरल स्वभाव से वे जन-जन से जुड़े। ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 4, 2025

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote on X, “Final Johar, Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Ji. You were the unwavering protector of tribal identity and “water, forest, land, a guide on the path of justice.”

अंतिम जोहार, दिशोम गुरु शिबू सोरेन जी। आप आदिवासी अस्मिता और जल-जंगल-जमीन के अडिग रक्षक, न्याय के मार्गदर्शक थे। अलविदा नहीं…आपकी हूल जैसी चेतना, और धरती आबा सा संकल्प हमारे गीतों, हमारी मिट्टी, हमारी सोच में हमेशा जीवित रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/WvzAY0muBK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2025

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took X to pay him tribute, saying, “Shibu Soren’s life was defined by relentless resistance against exploitation and an unshakeable commitment to social justice.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Respected Thiru. Shibu Soren, Founding Patron of @JMMJharkhand, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of independent India’s most influential tribal leaders. Thiru. #ShibuSoren‘s life was defined by relentless resistance against… pic.twitter.com/8Vs8jzjW9s — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 4, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Shibu Soren died at the Ganga Ram Hospital, leaving a vast legacy of his struggle for tribal rights, Adivasi assertions and political fight for dignity.

