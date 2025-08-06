LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren were consigned to flames at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Soren passed away at the age of 81 at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment after he suffered a stroke last month.

Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 01:53:25 IST

The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren were consigned to flames at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Soren passed away at the age of 81 at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment after he suffered a stroke last month.

Born in 1944, Soren grew up in a small village in the United Bihar, which is now part of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

In his decade-long political career, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1973, a regional party in the united Bihar that has been at the forefront of the creation of the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand.

Soren, after the death of his father, who was killed by moneylenders, decided to rebel and become the prophet of tribal identity. He fought with ‘Diku’ (Outsiders) and pushed his demands for ‘jal, jungle, zameen’, water, forest, land.

On his demise, tall political figures from President Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Home Minister Amit Shah to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to his departed soul.

In a post on X on August 4, the President’s House wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ganga Ram Hospital to pay his tribute to Shibu Sore. He wrote on X, “I am sorry for Hemant Saran, Kolpona Saran and Shibu Soren.”

Paying tributes to the tribal legend, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. May God grant the departed soul a place.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote on X, “Final Johar, Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Ji. You were the unwavering protector of tribal identity and “water, forest, land, a guide on the path of justice.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took X to pay him tribute, saying, “Shibu Soren’s life was defined by relentless resistance against exploitation and an unshakeable commitment to social justice.”

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Shibu Soren died at the Ganga Ram Hospital, leaving a vast legacy of his struggle for tribal rights, Adivasi assertions and political fight for dignity. 

ALSO READ: 

Tags: jharkhandJMMShibu SorenShibu Soren last rites

RELATED News

Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls
BJP Protests Against West Bengal Govt Over Alleged Attack On Suvendu Adhikari In Cooch Behar
CM Pushkar Dhami Takes Stock Of Grim Situation As Cloudbursts Devastate Uttarkashi
Understanding Cloudbursts: What Causes These Sudden Downpours and Why They Are Increasing
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: A Grim Reminder of Uttarakhand’s Fragile Future

LATEST NEWS

From Mirzapur to Mumbai: Shweta Tripathi’s Three Crore Chembur 3BHK Sparks Buzz
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Gifford Fire Rages On: 82,000+ Acres Burned in California as Two New Wildfires Emerge Nearby
Jennifer Aniston’s Spotted With Jim Curtis In NYC, Was It A Double Date With Jason Bateman And Amanda Anka?
Moscow Backs India as Donald Trump Warns of Tariff Surge Over Russian Crude
Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking Affair Confession, Is Cancer Her ‘Payback’?
From Music Videos to Horror Thrillers: Marc Klasfeld’s ‘Do Not Enter,’ All The Juicy Details!
Who Is Nikki Haley? Meet The Indian-American Politician Who Sided With India in Trump Tariff Dispute
2026 FIFA World Cup: Trilateral Trio, US, Canada Mexico’s Powerhouse Partnership Revealed
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?