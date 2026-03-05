Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

A four-year-old boy sustained severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him, turning what was meant to be a joyful Holi celebration into a horrifying incident. The shocking episode took place in the Koradi area of Nagpur district.

The incident occurred on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin locality and was caught on a CCTV camera.

Boy Burned After Colour Spray Angers Grandmother

According to police, the child identified as Om Harish Wange was playing outside his house with a spray bottle containing colour. During the play, he accidentally sprayed some paint on his grandmother, Sidhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood.

Heartbreaking incident getting viral a Grandmother scalds 5-year-old in Nagpur after Holi request; child recovering from burns.







Angered by the incident, she allegedly poured the boiling water on the child, a police official said.

Nagpur Child Suffers 45% Burns

The child suffered serious burn injuries below the waist and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors reportedly assessed that he had sustained around 45 per cent burn injuries.

Police officials said that the process of registering a case against the woman has been initiated.