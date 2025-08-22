‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is now the topic of political gossip and speculation after clip of him singing the RSS anthem went viral on social media.

The clip of Shivakumar singing “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume” at the ongoing monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly was shared on X in under a minute, creating a stir and speculation about the political meaning behind the clip.

The anthem, so closely linked with the RSS and sung traditionally at its shakhas (branches), is never heard from Congress leaders, so the moment reads all the more remarkable.

Whereas some of its supporters described it as a gesture of cultural courtesy, many political observers interpret it as a symbolic step. One social media post read, “Is this an overt warning to Siddaramaiah? Is it a message that I am prepared to switch to the BJP if you do not resign the Chief Minister seat?” Another said that Shivakumar’s gesture might worsen existing fissures in the Karnataka Congress.

Heating Leadership clash in Karnataka

The incident is set against the background of continuing rumours of a possible leadership struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy. Shivakumar, however, recently rubbished such speculation, saying, “The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala). It is not good to speak again and again. When an answer has been provided, asking the same thing repeatedly is unnecessary.”

In the meantime, Shivakumar remains engaged in governance issues. In an important highlight, he now informed the Legislative Council that the long-awaited BBMP elections could happen, as ward delimitation is expected to be complete by November 1, 2025, under the new 2024 Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

From the RSS rap video still making waves, this decision has changed the landscape of Karnataka politics. Regardless if it was a spur of the moment or if it signifies a political message it has certainly placed DK Shivakumar at the forefront of Karnataka politics. Making things easier for him moving forward and catching others unaware of his next moves, future political maneuvering and standing as part of the congress party.

