LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s video singing the RSS anthem “Namaste Sada Vatsale” in the Assembly has gone viral, sparking political buzz. The clip fueled speculation of tensions with CM Siddaramaiah amid ongoing Congress power tussle talks

DK Shivakumar’s viral RSS anthem sparks political buzz and speculation over Congress dynamics. (Photo: ANI)
DK Shivakumar’s viral RSS anthem sparks political buzz and speculation over Congress dynamics. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 22, 2025 10:39:28 IST

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is now the topic of political gossip and speculation after clip of him singing the RSS anthem went viral on social media. 

The clip of Shivakumar singing “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume” at the ongoing monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly was shared on X in under a minute, creating a stir and speculation about the political meaning behind the clip.

The anthem, so closely linked with the RSS and sung traditionally at its shakhas (branches), is never heard from Congress leaders, so the moment reads all the more remarkable.

Whereas some of its supporters described it as a gesture of cultural courtesy, many political observers interpret it as a symbolic step. One social media post read, “Is this an overt warning to Siddaramaiah? Is it a message that I am prepared to switch to the BJP if you do not resign the Chief Minister seat?” Another said that Shivakumar’s gesture might worsen existing fissures in the Karnataka Congress.

Heating Leadership clash in Karnataka

The incident is set against the background of continuing rumours of a possible leadership struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy. Shivakumar, however, recently rubbished such speculation, saying, “The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala). It is not good to speak again and again. When an answer has been provided, asking the same thing repeatedly is unnecessary.”

In the meantime, Shivakumar remains engaged in governance issues. In an important highlight, he now informed the Legislative Council that the long-awaited BBMP elections could happen, as ward delimitation is expected to be complete by November 1, 2025, under the new 2024 Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. 

From the RSS rap video still making waves, this decision has changed the landscape of Karnataka politics. Regardless if it was a spur of the moment or if it signifies a political message it has certainly placed DK Shivakumar at the forefront of Karnataka politics. Making things easier for him moving forward and catching others unaware of his next moves, future political maneuvering and standing as part of the congress party.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Row: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Dismiss Speculation On Leadership Change

Tags: dk shivakumarKarnataka AssemblyRSS Anthem

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension
‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension
‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension
‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?