LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

PM Modi marked 24 years in public service, recalling his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and highlighting India’s transformations over the last 11 years. He thanked citizens for their trust and pledged to work harder toward building a Viksit Bharat.

Pic Credit: Narendra Modi - X
Pic Credit: Narendra Modi - X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 7, 2025 11:33:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

Today marks 25th year of PM Narendra Modi in the public service, as he recalls his oath taking ceremony in Gujarata as the Chief Minister in October 7, 2001.

Posting on the socila media platform X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of India for their continuous support, which enabled him to serve as the head of a government. Modi highlighted his consistent efforts to improve citizens’ lives and contribute to India’s progress. He emphasised that his journey has been guided by the values of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister reflected on the challenges faced over the years and the collective achievements with citizens and government officials in transforming governance and development in Gujarat and across India.

Early Challenges as Gujarat Chief Minister

PM Modi recalled that his tenure as Gujarat CM began under testing circumstances, with the state reeling from a massive earthquake in 2001. Prior years had witnessed super cyclones, consecutive droughts, and political instability. Modi explained that these challenges strengthened his resolve to serve citizens and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour.

He mentioned his mother’s advice to work for the poor and never accept bribes, and he pledged to serve the last person in the queue with integrity. These experiences shaped his approach to governance, prioritising citizens’ welfare, infrastructure development, and creating opportunities for agriculture, industry, and social progress.

Transforming Gujarat into a Development Model

Modi highlighted Gujarat’s transformation from a drought-prone state to a leader in agriculture and industry. He noted improvements in power supply, irrigation, and industrial growth.

Social and physical infrastructure received significant attention, and regular curfews became a thing of the past. Modi credited collaborative efforts with citizens, farmers, and government officials for turning Gujarat into a model of governance and progress.

He emphasised that the state became a powerhouse in trade, manufacturing, and agriculture. These initiatives, according to him, set a foundation for the development of human resources, economic growth, and self-reliance, while improving the quality of life for all citizens.

In 2013, Modi became the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He recalled the governance crisis and corruption under the previous UPA government, which had weakened public trust and India’s global position.

Citizens’ support helped his alliance secure a decisive victory, giving the BJP an absolute majority after three decades. Modi highlighted that this mandate enabled the government to implement reforms and initiate nation-wide transformations. He stressed that these changes focused on social welfare, economic empowerment, and strengthening governance mechanisms to make India resilient, self-reliant, and globally respected.

PM Modi’s Achievements Over the Last 11 Years

PM Modi noted that over the last 11 years, India has achieved significant transformations. He highlighted empowerment of Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and hardworking Annadatas.

Over 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of poverty. India has become a prominent global economy, offering large healthcare and social security schemes. Farmers have contributed to self-reliance, and reforms have enhanced economic growth across sectors.

Modi emphasised the campaign ‘Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai’ as a reflection of India’s Aatmanirbhar initiatives. He credited citizens’ participation and collective effort for making India a global example of development, governance, and social empowerment.

Gratitude and Commitment to a Viksit Bharat

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of India for their trust and affection, calling public service the highest honour. He pledged to continue working tirelessly guided by the Constitution and national values. Modi reaffirmed his commitment to improving citizens’ lives, reducing poverty, and promoting inclusive growth.

He highlighted that the journey ahead aims to realise the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat. Modi’s message reflected dedication, integrity, and vision for India’s development across economic, social, and governance sectors. 

Must Read: India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women`s Security, Watch

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gujarat-cmnarendra modiPM Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Servicepm modi’viksit-bharat

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (7.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Who Was Pitabas Panda? BJP leader Shot Dead In Odisha’s Berhampur
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed
Valmiki Jayanti Today: Is Today A Dry Day In Delhi? Check Here
India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women`s Security, Watch

LATEST NEWS

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!
FIFA Turns a Blind Eye, Israel Plays World Cup Qualification Amid Genocide Accusations
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹400 Crore, Set To Dominate 2025 Blockbusters
‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: PowerStar Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’
MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?
IBPS PO Score Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Latest Updates on IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025
Bihar Elections 2025: The Transition Of ECI Conducting Elections From Six Phase In 2010 To Just Two Phase In 2025
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

QUICK LINKS