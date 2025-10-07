Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation

Today marks 25th year of PM Narendra Modi in the public service, as he recalls his oath taking ceremony in Gujarata as the Chief Minister in October 7, 2001.

Posting on the socila media platform X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of India for their continuous support, which enabled him to serve as the head of a government. Modi highlighted his consistent efforts to improve citizens’ lives and contribute to India’s progress. He emphasised that his journey has been guided by the values of the Constitution.

On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been… pic.twitter.com/21qoOAEC3E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

The Prime Minister reflected on the challenges faced over the years and the collective achievements with citizens and government officials in transforming governance and development in Gujarat and across India.

Early Challenges as Gujarat Chief Minister

PM Modi recalled that his tenure as Gujarat CM began under testing circumstances, with the state reeling from a massive earthquake in 2001. Prior years had witnessed super cyclones, consecutive droughts, and political instability. Modi explained that these challenges strengthened his resolve to serve citizens and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour.

Over the last 11 years, We The People of India have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been removed… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

He mentioned his mother’s advice to work for the poor and never accept bribes, and he pledged to serve the last person in the queue with integrity. These experiences shaped his approach to governance, prioritising citizens’ welfare, infrastructure development, and creating opportunities for agriculture, industry, and social progress.

Transforming Gujarat into a Development Model

Modi highlighted Gujarat’s transformation from a drought-prone state to a leader in agriculture and industry. He noted improvements in power supply, irrigation, and industrial growth.

I once again thank the people of India for their continuous trust and affection. To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to… pic.twitter.com/w6wEbmnDnl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

Social and physical infrastructure received significant attention, and regular curfews became a thing of the past. Modi credited collaborative efforts with citizens, farmers, and government officials for turning Gujarat into a model of governance and progress.

He emphasised that the state became a powerhouse in trade, manufacturing, and agriculture. These initiatives, according to him, set a foundation for the development of human resources, economic growth, and self-reliance, while improving the quality of life for all citizens.

In 2013, Modi became the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He recalled the governance crisis and corruption under the previous UPA government, which had weakened public trust and India’s global position.

Citizens’ support helped his alliance secure a decisive victory, giving the BJP an absolute majority after three decades. Modi highlighted that this mandate enabled the government to implement reforms and initiate nation-wide transformations. He stressed that these changes focused on social welfare, economic empowerment, and strengthening governance mechanisms to make India resilient, self-reliant, and globally respected.

PM Modi’s Achievements Over the Last 11 Years

PM Modi noted that over the last 11 years, India has achieved significant transformations. He highlighted empowerment of Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and hardworking Annadatas.

Over 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of poverty. India has become a prominent global economy, offering large healthcare and social security schemes. Farmers have contributed to self-reliance, and reforms have enhanced economic growth across sectors.

Modi emphasised the campaign ‘Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai’ as a reflection of India’s Aatmanirbhar initiatives. He credited citizens’ participation and collective effort for making India a global example of development, governance, and social empowerment.

Gratitude and Commitment to a Viksit Bharat

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of India for their trust and affection, calling public service the highest honour. He pledged to continue working tirelessly guided by the Constitution and national values. Modi reaffirmed his commitment to improving citizens’ lives, reducing poverty, and promoting inclusive growth.

He highlighted that the journey ahead aims to realise the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat. Modi’s message reflected dedication, integrity, and vision for India’s development across economic, social, and governance sectors.

