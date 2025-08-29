NARI 2025 Report Highlights Women’s Safety Concerns Across India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has released the National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025, disclosing major issues regarding women’s safety across India. The report, launched by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, consists of a survey of 12,770 women across 31 cities, providing a descriptive overview of the current state of women’s safety in urban areas.

Major Findings

National Safety Score : The national safety score stands at 65%, categorizing cities into five bands: “much above,” “above,” “at,” “below,” and “much below” the benchmark.



Urban Safety Perception : Approximately 40% of women in urban areas report feeling unsafe, with concerns escalating during nighttime due to inadequate lighting and limited security measures. Only 25% of women express confidence in authorities’ ability to address safety complaints effectively.



Awareness of Safety Policies: A significant 53% of women are unaware of workplace Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policies, indicating a need for better dissemination of information.

City Rankings

The report identifies the safest and least safe cities for women based on the survey data:

Safest Cities : Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kohima, and Mumbai have been ranked among the safest cities for women.



Least Safe Cities: Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Faridabad, and Srinagar are identified as the least safe cities, with high incidences of harassment and low trust in law enforcement.

Suggestions and Next Steps

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlighted that women’s safety is not merely a law-and-order issue but a complex concern involving community engagement, infrastructure improvements, and policy implementation. She requested state governments and municipal bodies to focus on women’s safety in urban planning and law enforcement strategies.

The NCW plans to cooperate with local authorities and civil society organizations to address the identified gaps and work towards creating safer environments for women across the country.

The NARI 2025 report serves as an important message for policymakers, urban planners, and civil society to understand and address the pressing issue of women’s safety in India. By focusing on the real experiences of women, the report aims to foster a more secure and supportive environment for women in urban India.

Also Read: ‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS