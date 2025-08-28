LIVE TV
Home > India > 'I Never Said I Would Retire…': RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS

'I Never Said I Would Retire…': RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS

On the last day of its Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Centenary Year (100 years of RSS) celebrations, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has denied having any rule in the organisation that forces someone who is above 75 years of age to step down from his position.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing a press conference to mark 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (X/@RSSOrg)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing a press conference to mark 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (X/@RSSOrg)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 28, 2025 21:21:44 IST

While addressing the third and last day of its Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Centenary Year (100 years of RSS) celebrations, on August 28, 2025, Thursday, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has denied having any rule in the organisation that forces someone who is above 75 years of age to step down from his position. 

According to Mohan Bhagwat, at the Sangh fucntion in Nagpur on August 28, Thursday, he was quoting a witticism by Moropant ji (senior Sangh leader Moreshwar Nilkanth Pingle aka ‘Moropant’) about how when someone gives you a ceremonial shawl at 75, you should think of retirement. The RSS Chief also added that, “I never said I will or someone else should retire.” The RSS Chief added that in Sangh, we are all volunteers and have to do what we are asked to do. Mohan Bhagwat added that the volunteers cannot cite their age to refuse any work. 

No jobs to the illegal migrants

Apart from his statement on the retirement aspect of the RSS, the RSS Sarsanghchalak also talked about the illegal migration. The RSS Chief said that the problem of illegal migration is contributing to demographic imbalance. Mohan Bhagwat called the conversion and illegal migration as the key reasons for the demographic imbalance While addressing the conference, Mohan Bhagwat said that the key reasons for the demographic imbalance are the conversion and illegal migration. Mohan Bhagwat also said, “We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims.”

What did the RSS Chief said about religion?

The RSS Chief also mentioned that the the topic of Hindu-Muslim unity should not be talked about when all are same and Indians. The RSS Chief said that religion is a personal choice , should not be imposed on anyone and the Hindu thinking does not say Islam won’t be here in the country.

Also read: ‘Hum Do, Hamare 3’: The RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Bats For Three-Child Policy

Tags: rssRSS Centenary Year 100 years of RSS celebrationsRSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS

‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS
‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS
‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS
‘I Never Said I Would Retire…’: RSS Chief While Addressing Press Conference To Mark 100 Years Of RSS

