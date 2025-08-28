‘Hum Do, Hamare 3’: The RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Bats For Three-Child Policy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Centenary Year (100 years of RSS) celebrations marked its third and last day on August 28, 2025, Thursday. The centenary celebrations concluded with the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat addressing a press conference and answering the pre-submitted questions one by one. speech is part of a three-day centenary lecture series, titled “100 years of the Sangh’s journey – New Horizons”. The RSS Sarsanghchalak’s speech was a part of a three-day centenary lecture series, titled “100 years of the Sangh’s journey – New Horizons”.

1. No jobs to the illegal migrants

The RSS Sarsanghchalak said that the problem of illegal migration is contributing to demographic imbalance. While addressing the conference, Mohan Bhagwat said that the conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. He added, “We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims.”

2. ‘You can never have 0.1 of a child’

The RSS Sarsanghchalak also stressed on the need for every Indian family to have 3 children. According to the RSS Chief, “India’s policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which is fine as an average. you can never have 0.1 of a child. In maths, 2.1 becomes 2, but when it comes to births, after two, it has to be three. This is what doctors have told me.”

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “India’s policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which means three children in a family. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family…” pic.twitter.com/1GR2Gv3oWl — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

3. What did Mohan Bhagwat say about religion?

Mohan Bhagwat also said that the topic of Hindu-Muslim unity should not be talked about when all are same and Indians. According to the RSS Chief, religion is a personal choice and should not be imposed on anyone. Also, the RSS Chief added that Hindu thinking does not say Islam won’t be here in the country.

4. Roads and places should not be named after foreign aggressors

The RSS Chief emphasized that the names of roads and places should not be named after foreign aggressors and invaders. However, the RSS Chief also added that he is not saying that the roads not be named after Muslims.

5. The RSS Chief supports reservation

Mohan Bhagwat also expressed his stand on the issue of reservation. According to the RSS Chief, he supports constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required.

6. No relevance of the caste system

The RSS Chief said that whatever is outdated is bound to go. As per Mohan Bhagwat, the caste system used to exist once but has no relevance today.

7. Mohan Bhagwat on the RSS ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Expressing his viewpoint on the RSS ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RSS Chief added that he is an expert in running ‘shakhas’ (RSS Shakhas). He added that the BJP is expert in running government. According to him, both RSS and BJP can only give suggestions to each other.

