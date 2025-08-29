National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here

As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, 2025, it’s the perfect time to gear up for an action-packed lineup of sporting events across the nation. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness. In 2025, the theme for National Sports Day is “Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies.” The theme highlights that sports are not just about competition or winning medals, as they can also bring people together, foster understanding, and create harmony.

Indian cities like Bengaluru, Rajgir, New Delhi, Guwahati, and more are all set to celebrate National Sports Day for three days, from August 29 to 31. Citizens celebrate this festival with full unity and encouragement, with events organized in schools, colleges, and communities across the country to promote a healthy lifestyle.

India’s sports calendar for 2025 is packed with exciting events. Key tournaments include the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. Take a look at the complete list of upcoming sports events.

Upcoming Sports Events in India From August to December 2025