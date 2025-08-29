LIVE TV
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here

National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here

As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, 2025, it's the perfect time to gear up for an action-packed lineup of sporting events across the nation. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness. In 2025, the theme for National Sports Day is "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies." The theme highlights that sports are not just about competition or winning medals, as they can also bring people together, foster understanding, and create harmony.

Published: August 29, 2025 11:09:07 IST

As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, 2025, it’s the perfect time to gear up for an action-packed lineup of sporting events across the nation. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness. In 2025, the theme for National Sports Day is “Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies.” The theme highlights that sports are not just about competition or winning medals, as they can also bring people together, foster understanding, and create harmony.

Indian cities like Bengaluru, Rajgir, New Delhi, Guwahati, and more are all set to celebrate National Sports Day for three days, from August 29 to 31. Citizens celebrate this festival with full unity and encouragement, with events organized in schools, colleges, and communities across the country to promote a healthy lifestyle. 

India’s sports calendar for 2025 is packed with exciting events. Key tournaments include the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. Take a look at the complete list of upcoming sports events. 

Upcoming Sports Events in India From August to December 2025

EVENT SPORTS LOCATION DATES
First Indian Open (World Athletics Tour) Athletics

Bhubaneswar

August 10

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Kabaddi

Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi

August 29 – October

Men’s Asia Cup

Hockey

Rajgir

September

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Cricket

Bangalore, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai

September 30 – November 2

ISSF Junior World Cup

Shooting

New Delhi

September 24 – October 2

World Para Athletics Championships

Athletics

New Delhi

September 27 – October 5

BWF World Junior Championships

Badminton

Guwahati

October 6–19

ITTF-ATTU Asian Teams Championships

Table Tennis

TBD

October 10–15

World Boxing Cup Final

Boxing

New Delhi

November

Syed Modi India International

Badminton

Lucknow

November 25–30

Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup

Hockey

Chennai and Madurai

November 28 – December 10

WSF World Cup

Squash

Chennai

December 9–14

Tags: dhyan chand sports day 2025Fit IndiaMajor Dhyan Chandmatches in indianational sport day major dhyanchandNational Sports Daynational sports day 2025national sports day 2025 indiaupcoming sports matches

National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here

