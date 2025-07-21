Nationwide Religious Conversion Conspiracy Must End – Dr. Rajeshwar Singh Demands Central Anti-Conversion Law

After the shocking bust of Changur Baba’s conversion racket and an ISIS-linked module in BJP leader and MLA Dr. Rajeshwar Singh has demanded immediate central legislation to combat organised illegal religious conversions.

“This is not just a crime — it’s a national security threat, a war against our daughters and our dharma,” said Dr. Singh. In a letter to Union Law Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dr. Singh has called for a Comprehensive Central Anti-Conversion Act to counter love jihad, foreign-funded proselytization, and conversion-linked terrorism.

Highlighting why a central law is urgently needed for illegal conversions, he said, “Changur Baba converted over 5,000 Hindu girls, monetised caste-based conversions, and built a multi-crore network. In Agra, under Mission Asmita, 2 sisters were rescued and 10 conversion agents arrested.”

Citing the dangers of illegal conversions, the former ED officer said, “It destroys families, erases cultural identity. Exploits girls via Love Jihad, fake identities, and forced marriages. Backed by foreign funding and radical propaganda. And no central oversight; state laws are fragmented and weak.”

Singh’s also proposed for the Anti-Conversion Law with clear definitions over illegal, mass, marriage-based, and foreign-funded conversions to be legally categorised.

He also pushed for severe punishments, including provision for life imprisonment for masterminds, 7–10 years prison for middlemen and agents.

The BJP MLA from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar also demanded for mandatory declaration before District Magistrate, judicial scrutiny for marriage conversions and create National Anti-Conversion Authority and empower NIA to probe for terror-linked cases.

He also demanded for victim protection, with immediate rehabilitation and security, and strict action on fake identity and online radicalisation.

He also backed the idea of regulation of NGOs & FCRA and said that the NGOs involved in conversion should be banned or monitored and enforce strict audits of religious charities.

He also said that countries like Nepal, Indonesia, and Russia have already acted. India must act now, before the damage becomes irreversible, Singh said.

Singh also condemned the silence of opposition parties, calling it a betrayal and said: “When daughters are sold and terror grows in the name of religion, silence is not secularism — it’s silent support of extremism.”

He also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strong action in UP and said: “Now India needs one law, one stand to protect every daughter, every faith, and every future. This is not about politics — it’s about Rashtra-Niti.”

Also Read: CM Yogi Vows Strict Action Against Conversion Racket, Calling It Deep-Rooted Conspiracy Against Society