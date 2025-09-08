LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > India > NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:50:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): With the Bihar Assembly state elections around the corner, ex-deputy minister of the state and ex-RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the NDA government has made Bihar a hub of unemployment, migration and poverty on Monday.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said that “Despite the Nitish-Modi government being in power in Bihar for 20 years and at the center for 11 years, the NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment migration, and poverty. This is not my claim but what the Government of India’s NITI Aayog reports have been saying year after year.”

He further added that Bihar’s per capita income over the past 20 years continues to remain lower than that of the world’s poorest African countries, Uganda and Rwanda.

The son of Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, through his post, asked questions to Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi, saying, ” Why is Bihar the main hub of unemployment? And how much migration has taken place from Bihar in the past 20 years, and why is migration increasing at an unprecedented rate in Bihar?”

Furthermore, Yadav asked why the government has not established sector-specific clusters in the state for 20 years. He also asked that how many mills, total industries and factories have shut down in the state.

Additionally, he also questioned the government over the transparency of exam and recruitment processes for the past 20 years.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav made a jab at the NDA-led government of Bihar, saying that the people of Bihar will ask if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can gain “victory” in Bihar by allegedly “setting up factories” in Gujarat. On Sunday. He also slammed the NDA-led government of Bihar over the lack of development in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Crime and corruption have increased. This is the situation of Bihar. See the condition of education, irrigation, and healthcare. Bihar is the worst when it comes to per capita income and per capita investment. Bihar is in last place in terms of Farmers’ income. There is no industry, no business.

Meanwhile, the Bihar elections are set to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date. (ANI).

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bihar Electionsnda-governmentNitish Kumarprime minister narendra modirjdtejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin
Mandya: Hindu organisations protest against reported stone pelting incident during Ganesh immersion; section 144 imposed
Monsoon toll in Himachal Pradesh climbs to 366; 203 killed in rain-related incidents, 163 in road accidents, SDMA said

LATEST NEWS

Trump to speak with Putin as European leaders expected to come over to US
"They are known for selflessness, social service…now it's our duty to stand with them": Salman Khan on Punjab flood crisis
8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav
NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav
NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav
NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment and migration: Tejashwi Yadav

QUICK LINKS