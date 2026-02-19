LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….': Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

'Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….': Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

Galgotias University Registrar, Gaur repeated that Galgotias University, as well as any other Indian university, does not want the country to lag behind and learn something out of the incident.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 19, 2026 13:16:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

Galgotias University left its stand at the India AI Impact Summit expo on Wednesday after a row broke out over the display of a so called Chinese robodog. Addressing ANI, University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur admitted to the lapse and apologized terming the incident as an error. According to him, the university had already given its explanation and did not want to tarnish the image of the institution as well as the nation. On his part, the stall was done so out of goodwill to correct the mistake and an internal investigation has been launched to ascertain how the mistake took place.

Watch The Viral Video Of Galgotias University Registrar On Neha Singh

Gaur emphasized that a comprehensive investigation of the case in the university would be undertaken and measures would be taken to make certain that such an event will not recur in the future.



In the event that the image of a university or a country is tarnished due to a single misdeed, it is unacceptable, he said, but in this case, Galgotias University will stick to its decision to pursue national interest and institutional values. He additionally mentioned that the scandal must not diminish the bigger picture of the summit, which is innovation and the increased involvement of India in artificial intelligence.

Neha Singh Suspended?

Speaking on disciplinary action to be taken against a faculty member Neha, the Registrar made it clear that she is not suspended. He said it has been advised that she remains there until the investigation is fully carried out and that the wrong deed of one person should not be used to subject the integrity of the whole university to doubt. Gaur repeated that Galgotias University, as well as any other Indian university, does not want the country to lag behind and learn something out of the incident. The administration, he said, would cooperate with authorities completely and be transparent throughout the investigation.

Also Read: Neha Singh’s ‘Divert Media’ Viral Remark Fuels Galgotias University RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 , Adds ‘Open To Work’ Tag On LinkedIn — Watch Video

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:16 PM IST
‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi
‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi
‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi
‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

QUICK LINKS