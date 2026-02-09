LIVE TV
Home > India > Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Nitish Rajput SSC: A controversy has erupted around the SSC exam process after a major vendor moved court against the YouTuber. Eduquity Technologies has filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation suit over a video questioning SSC tendering and vendor selection. Rajput has reportedly refused to take down the video, insisting his claims are based on RTI replies and public records.

YouTuber Nitish Rajput reportedly faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case from  Eduquity over SSC exam row. Photos: X.
YouTuber Nitish Rajput reportedly faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case from  Eduquity over SSC exam row. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 9, 2026 11:58:32 IST

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Nitish Rajput SSC Controversy: A long-running feud surrounding the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) examination process has taken a decisive legal turn, with Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd. accordin, one of the companies responsible for conducting SSC exams, filing a Rs 2.5 crore defamation suit against YouTuber and political commentator Nitish Rajput in a Delhi court, according to Moneycontrol.

The lawsuit reportedly follows the publication of a video by Nitish Rajput in which he scrutinised the SSC’s tendering process and the selection of examination vendors, relying on Right to Information (RTI) replies and publicly available documents.

What Allegations Nitish Rajput Made Against SSC

In the video, Rajput spoke about the changes in rules and operational procedures, raising questions about how these decisions may affect the integrity of SSC examinations. His analysis also drew attention to vendor selection practices and administrative processes involved in conducting large-scale competitive exams.

The video gained significant traction among government job aspirants, many of whom have previously flagged issues such as technical glitches, delayed exams, and logistical failures during SSC recruitment tests.

According to reports, Eduquity Technologies, however, has rejected the claims made in the video, saying that the content contains misleading information that has caused reputational damage to the company. Along with monetary compensation, the firm has asked the court to order the removal of the video.

Nitish Rajput has refused to take the video down, reportedly, maintaining that his work is fact-based, drawn from verified public records, and reflects concerns that have long been voiced by exam candidates themselves.

Who Is Nitish Rajput?

Before entering the crowded digital space, Nitish Rajput had a corporate career, which he left behind during the pandemic to venture into YouTube, motivated, as he has often said, by a commitment to honest, fact-driven analysis.

Nitish Rajput’s journey began in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Born on October 4, 1989, he spent his early childhood in Rudrapur before his family relocated to Delhi.

After completing his Class 12 education, he faced the familiar crossroads of career choice. He opted for a B.Tech in Information Technology from Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh. However, after working in a corporate role for one year, Rajput realised that his interests lay elsewhere.

Nitish Rajput Net Worth

While no official figures are available, experts estimate Nitish Rajput’s net worth to be between ₹86.79 crore and ₹127.92 crore ($987.5K–$1.46 million). The exact figure, however, can only be confirmed by Rajput himself.

YouTube earnings form a major component of his income. 

In a separate development, Rajput last year revealed that his YouTube channel has been blocked in Pakistan. The disclosure came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the latest escalation between the two countries.

“Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan,” Rajput wrote on X, sharing a screenshot that he said was an official notification from YouTube.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

QUICK LINKS