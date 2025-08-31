LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?

‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?

Employees of a Kochi Canara Bank staged a beef party after the manager allegedly banned beef in the canteen. Backed by unions and leaders, they called it an attack on food freedom, echoing Kerala’s 2017 beef protests against cultural interference.

Kerala bank staff fight food ban with a feast (AI generated photo)
Kerala bank staff fight food ban with a feast (AI generated photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 07:52:32 IST

A protest took place in Kochi on Thursday following a Canara Bank branch reportedly prohibiting beef from its office canteen. The decision, apparently directed by Deputy Regional Manager Ashwini Kumar, who had been transferred recently from Bihar, outraged employees. A “beef party” outside the bank was subsequently organized by the employees, with beef and parotta- a staple food item in Kerala being served.

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) organized the protest, which was originally convened to identify harassment at the hands of the manager. After the beef ban news broke, the protest changed its agenda to the protection of the right of choice over food. A BEFI leader was keen to point out that “food is a personal choice protected by the Constitution.”

Political leaders wasted no time extending support to the protest. Independent legislator KT Jaleel, dismissed by the ruling Left, slammed the action by intoning there is no officer that can tell employees what to eat, wear, or think.

He charged the move with being driven by the “Sangh ideology” and asserted that Kerala would never allow interference in culture. In a similar vein, Kerala Minister and CPI(M) leader MB Rajesh claimed that beef eating was a part of the state’s age-old food culture and could not be altered by “any diktat.”

The central leadership of the Canara Bank has yet to come out with an official statement regarding the controversy.

Beef Protests In Kerala- A look back

In Kerala, the beef protests were not the first of their kind. The 2017 directive from the Central government prohibiting the sale of cattle for slaughter from animal markets provoked mass fury across the state. Political parties, student groups, and civil society groups organized “beef festivals” in public spaces throughout the state where beef meals were prepared and served amidst the directive.

The protests were led by student groups and organizations like the DYFI and SFI, both affiliated with the ruling CPI(M), although even the opposition Congress-led UDF was organizing marches and cooking in public kitchens. Even some senior leaders in Congress, including A.K. Antony, asked workers to oppose the notification and to instruct that the notification should be “torn and thrown into the dustbin.” The protests were significant, as they manifested and illuminated how deeply beef is embedded in Kerala’s culture, spanning religious and political institutions.

ALSO READ: Assam: 196 People Apprehended For Illegal Selling Of Beef

Tags: Beef And Parotta ProtestKerala BeefKerala Beef Protest

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?
‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?
‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?
‘No Beef’: What Triggered A Beef And Parotta Protest Outside A Bank In Kochi?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?