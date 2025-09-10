‘No Health Bulletin Issued’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Potshots On BJP Over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Silence

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday took potshots at the BJP-led government over the “silence” of Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose resignation on health grounds necessitated Vice Presidential elections.

Yadav said “no health bulletin” has been issued since his resignation. He claimed people do not know the whereabouts of Dhankhar and asked if he has been put under “house arrest” so that the real reason for his resignation does not come out.”

Was Jagdeep Dhankhar ill, or was he made ill? He conducted the House very well until the evening. Now, where is he? No one knows, no health bulletin has been issued, nor has anything been released; has he been placed under house arrest so that the real reason doesn’t come out?” Yadav told reporters here. He also spoke of the party’s preparations for the Bihar assembly polls.

“We are getting forms filled for the Mai Behan Maan scheme and will implement it once the government is formed. We want to tell people to participate enthusiastically in it. If we are getting forms filled, our workers are being arrested. What illegal work are we doing? Scaring and threatening our workers won’t work,” Yadav said.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the 15th Vice President of the country.

Radhakrishnan defeated opposition nominee Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. He received 452 first preference votes, whereas the opposition candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

ALSO READ: Border Districts On High Alert In Bihar Amid Violent Protest In Nepal