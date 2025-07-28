Home > India > Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar denied any US mediation or trade link in Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strike against Pakistan. He told Parliament that only three nations opposed India at the UN and that Pakistan’s DGMO formally requested a ceasefire.

EAM Jaishankar told Lok Sabha that India launched Operation Sindoor after a terror strike in Pahalgam.
EAM Jaishankar told Lok Sabha that India launched Operation Sindoor after a terror strike in Pahalgam.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 28, 2025 23:29:00 IST

Noting that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday firmly rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He also clarified that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there “any linkage with trade and what was going on”.

Jaishankar, who took part in the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, said there are 193 nations in the United Nations, and only three countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.

The Minister, who gave point-by-point rebuttal to the opposition’s claims, said India had effectively conveyed to the international community Pakistan’s long-standing use of cross-border terrorism.

He rejected the opposition’s criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The Minister stated that there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

Jaishankar added that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

“Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us. That attack took place and was foiled by our Armed Forces, and I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of the Armed Forces in foiling what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May. Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don’t have to say anything. Every member has seen satellite pictures of Pakistani airfields. You can see from the state of those airfields, which is shown by the pictures, what was our answer,” the Union Minister said.

India carried out Operation Sindoor early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Jaishankar said that with Pakistan keen on ending military action, India had made it clear that such a request should come from that country’s DGMO.

“On the 10th of May, we received phone calls sharing the impression of other countries that Pakistan was ready to cease the fighting. Our position was, if Pakistan was ready, we needed to get this as a request from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel. That is exactly how that request came. Now, I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on. Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy, and the 17th of June when he called up Prime Minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet,” he said.

Jaishankar also revealed that from April 25 till the commencement of Operation Sindoor, there were a number of phone calls and conversations.

“At my level, there were 27 calls; at PM Modi’s level, almost 20 calls. About 35–40 letters of support came in, and what we tried to do was to create a narrative, prepare the diplomacy for the launch of Operation Sindoor… There are 193 nations in the United Nations, only three countries apart from Pakistan opposed Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The Lok Sabha began on Monday afternoon discussion on “India’s strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam”. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Thanks To PM Modi…’: NCP SP- Supriya Sule Lauds PM Modi And Schools Tejasvi Surya

RELATED News

Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta
‘Blood And Water Cannot Flow Together’: Jaishankar Explains India’s Bold Stand Post Pahalgam Attack
Asia’s Oldest Football Competition Begins In Shillong
‘Thanks To PM Modi…’: NCP SP- Supriya Sule Lauds PM Modi And Schools Tejasvi Surya
India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor

LATEST NEWS

Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha
Inside Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh’s 30-Year Marriage: The Truth About Their Fights and Love
Donald Trump Pushes for Rupert Murdoch’s Testimony in Defamation Case Over Jeffrey Epstein Story
Reno Casino Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured, Suspect in Custody
Why Is Taiwan Missing 34,000 Chip Workers Despite Leading The Global Semiconductor Race?
Aaron Ramsdale’s Career Relaunch: Returning To The Premier League
US-Korea Trade Talks Down To The Wire: Can Shipbuilding Save Seoul From Crushing Auto Tariffs?
Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict
India Couture Week 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Walk For Aisha Rao’s ‘Wild at Heart’ Debut
India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha
Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha
Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha
Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?