Home > India > 'Thanks To PM Modi…': NCP SP- Supriya Sule Lauds PM Modi And Schools Tejasvi Surya

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule strongly countered BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s remarks on India’s military legacy, accusing him of insulting the Indian Army and ignoring historical victories. Citing key operations like the 1948 Hyderabad accession and the 1971 Bangladesh liberation, Sule challenged Surya’s claim that India had never achieved military success before.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 21:54:07 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule strongly responded to BJP leader Tejasvi Surya’s remarks regarding India’s military history and the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Speaking at a press briefing, Sule accused Surya of insulting the Indian Army and attempting to rewrite history with misinformation.

“Tejasvi Surya said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru never supported India’s defence forces and that this is the first time India has achieved success through its armed forces,” Sule stated. “This is not only an insult to thousands of Indian Army personnel and their families but also a distortion of historical facts.”

Sule Lists India’s Military Victories to Counter BJP Leader

To counter Surya’s claims, Sule cited a chronological list of India’s military triumphs, including:

  • Operation Polo (1948): Hyderabad accession

  • Operation Vijay (1961): Liberation of Daman and Diu

  • Indo-Pak War (1965): Victory acknowledged

  • Bangladesh Liberation (1971): Decisive win in Indo-Pak War

“If Tejasvi has not studied history, he should be given a copy,” she remarked. “When it comes to the nation, it’s the country first, then the state, and only then family.”

Sule: “Modi Showed Maturity, Tejasvi Should Learn From That”

Sule acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative during Operation Sindoor to involve opposition leaders in decision-making and communication. “Modi ji showed the strength of a real democracy by trusting all parties. Tejasvi Surya’s small-mindedness is not shared by us. What is good, must be acknowledged as good,” she said.

She pointed out that in the all-party meeting, Congress and other opposition parties had extended full support to the Prime Minister and the Operation.

“Where Are the Terrorists?” Sule Demands Clarity on Operation Sindoor

On Operation Sindoor, Sule raised pointed questions about its outcome. She emphasized that celebrating its success was premature. “Until the four terrorists are found, justice is not done. We owe it to the families. Just like a report was made post-Kargil under Atal ji, a detailed report on Operation Sindoor must be published,” she demanded.

Sule further said, “The world praised us for de-escalation, but stayed silent when we escalated. We must understand what that means diplomatically.”

Sule Defends 26/11 Police Action, Questions BJP’s Silence on Trolling

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Sule defended the actions of the Maharashtra police. “People say Congress did nothing, but police officers were martyred. Tukaram Omble took bullets to capture Ajmal Kasab alive. That was not me, that was the strength of our police,” she said.

She also questioned BJP’s silence on recent trolling incidents. “A BJP MLA from MP spoke against Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Vikram Misri’s daughter was targeted. Why this silence?”

Sule concluded by asserting that the nation deserves accountability and transparency. “Until the four terrorists involved in the attack are caught, the operation cannot be called complete. Let there be a detailed report—just like Kargil—so that every Indian knows what was done,” she said.

