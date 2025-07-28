Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, during a heated parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, defended the Indian Army’s recent counter-terror campaign in Pakistan-occupied territory. Responding to opposition questions, Surya stated, “Operation Sindoor led by the Indian Army showed the world that no terrorist is safe in Pakistan. Wherever they hide, India will hunt and neutralise them.” He called the mission an example of “new generation warfare,” involving foreign-supplied drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, and deceptive information warfare tactics.

Surya said India’s air defence systems had proven their might, especially against Pakistani weapons, 80% of which he claimed were imported from China. “Despite this, India’s air power successfully pierced through Chinese-supplied defences,” he said, adding that the operation proved Indian armed forces are second to none in the world.

Spoke in Lok Sabha today on the success of Operation Sindoor and India’s strengthened counter-terror resolve under PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. We deployed indigenous & modern military technologies to strike deep into Pakistan’s territory and eliminated key terror training… pic.twitter.com/6aaJmTNrkt — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 28, 2025

Blames Congress for Past Strategic Surrenders

In a sharp political attack, Surya alleged that India lost strategic advantage in 1948 due to the Congress government’s decisions. “Our armed forces had breached the Line of Control and controlled what is today called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But it was the Congress government that surrendered this victory at the diplomatic table,” he claimed.

He added that similar outcomes happened in 1965 and 1971, arguing that Congress changed its leaders over the decades but never its policies. “From 1947 till today, Congress has consistently worked to weaken India’s defence structure,” he stated.

Tejasvi Surya Recalls Rafale Controversy and Accuses Congress of Blocking Tejas Fighter Jet

Surya criticised the Congress party for opposing the acquisition of Rafale jets and India’s indigenous fighter, Tejas. “The country remembers how the Leader of Opposition irresponsibly attempted to derail Rafale and Tejas induction. If not for former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Tejas would not be a reality today,” he asserted.

Congress Accused of Repealing Anti-Terror Laws for Vote Bank Politics

Surya questioned Congress’ commitment to fighting terrorism by recalling their decision to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) after coming to power in 2004. “One of the first actions of the UPA was to remove POTA. Later, when the Rajiv Gandhi assassination trial took place, courts pointed out that there were no exclusive terror laws to prosecute the accused,” he said.

He alleged the move was guided by vote-bank politics and not national interest.

Long List of Terror Attacks Under UPA Rule Highlighted

Listing several terror attacks under the UPA regime, Surya said Congress responded only with condemnations. The incidents included:

July 5, 2005: Ayodhya attack

July 28, 2005: Jaunpur train bombing

October 29, 2005: Delhi blasts

December 2005: Bengaluru IISC attack

February 2006: Ahmedabad railway station

March 2006: Varanasi cantonment blast

July 11, 2006: Mumbai train bombings

2007: Panipat twin blasts

and the list continues.

“In the 10 years of UPA government, more than 8,000 civilians were killed due to terror attacks,” Surya said.

Praises BJP’s Efforts Post-370 Abrogation in Kashmir

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Surya said, “Earlier, every Friday witnessed stone pelting and plans for the next terror attacks. This changed only after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the CAA and abrogated Article 370.” He added that there has been a noticeable decline in terror-related violence since then.

“Do Not Keep Going To Mummy”

Surya concluded by drawing on a past remark by Arun Shourie in the Rajya Sabha. “In 2008, Arun Shourie said the Congress government should stop running to ‘mummy’, meaning the US. I want to repeat that Congress should stop seeking approval from foreign powers,” he said.

“Madam Speaker,” Surya ended, “I want to say that Narendra Modi is the defender of India, and Congress is the surrender party of the country.”

Must Read: Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’