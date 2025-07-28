Home > India > Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, addressing Opposition criticism in Parliament, asserted that Operation Sindoor proved no terrorist is safe in Pakistan. He described it as a “new generation warfare” involving drones, electronic warfare, and deceptive tactics.

Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 20:46:20 IST

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, during a heated parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, defended the Indian Army’s recent counter-terror campaign in Pakistan-occupied territory. Responding to opposition questions, Surya stated, “Operation Sindoor led by the Indian Army showed the world that no terrorist is safe in Pakistan. Wherever they hide, India will hunt and neutralise them.” He called the mission an example of “new generation warfare,” involving foreign-supplied drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, and deceptive information warfare tactics.

Surya said India’s air defence systems had proven their might, especially against Pakistani weapons, 80% of which he claimed were imported from China. “Despite this, India’s air power successfully pierced through Chinese-supplied defences,” he said, adding that the operation proved Indian armed forces are second to none in the world.

Blames Congress for Past Strategic Surrenders

In a sharp political attack, Surya alleged that India lost strategic advantage in 1948 due to the Congress government’s decisions. “Our armed forces had breached the Line of Control and controlled what is today called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But it was the Congress government that surrendered this victory at the diplomatic table,” he claimed.

He added that similar outcomes happened in 1965 and 1971, arguing that Congress changed its leaders over the decades but never its policies. “From 1947 till today, Congress has consistently worked to weaken India’s defence structure,” he stated.

Tejasvi Surya Recalls Rafale Controversy and Accuses Congress of Blocking Tejas Fighter Jet

Surya criticised the Congress party for opposing the acquisition of Rafale jets and India’s indigenous fighter, Tejas. “The country remembers how the Leader of Opposition irresponsibly attempted to derail Rafale and Tejas induction. If not for former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Tejas would not be a reality today,” he asserted.

Congress Accused of Repealing Anti-Terror Laws for Vote Bank Politics

Surya questioned Congress’ commitment to fighting terrorism by recalling their decision to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) after coming to power in 2004. “One of the first actions of the UPA was to remove POTA. Later, when the Rajiv Gandhi assassination trial took place, courts pointed out that there were no exclusive terror laws to prosecute the accused,” he said.

He alleged the move was guided by vote-bank politics and not national interest.

Long List of Terror Attacks Under UPA Rule Highlighted

Listing several terror attacks under the UPA regime, Surya said Congress responded only with condemnations. The incidents included:

  • July 5, 2005: Ayodhya attack

  • July 28, 2005: Jaunpur train bombing

  • October 29, 2005: Delhi blasts

  • December 2005: Bengaluru IISC attack

  • February 2006: Ahmedabad railway station

  • March 2006: Varanasi cantonment blast

  • July 11, 2006: Mumbai train bombings

  • 2007: Panipat twin blasts

and the list continues. 

“In the 10 years of UPA government, more than 8,000 civilians were killed due to terror attacks,” Surya said.

Praises BJP’s Efforts Post-370 Abrogation in Kashmir

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Surya said, “Earlier, every Friday witnessed stone pelting and plans for the next terror attacks. This changed only after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the CAA and abrogated Article 370.” He added that there has been a noticeable decline in terror-related violence since then.

“Do Not Keep Going To Mummy” 

Surya concluded by drawing on a past remark by Arun Shourie in the Rajya Sabha. “In 2008, Arun Shourie said the Congress government should stop running to ‘mummy’, meaning the US. I want to repeat that Congress should stop seeking approval from foreign powers,” he said.

“Madam Speaker,” Surya ended, “I want to say that Narendra Modi is the defender of India, and Congress is the surrender party of the country.”

Must Read: Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’

Tags: home-hero-pos-10Lok Sabha LIVEoperation sindoorTejasvi Surya Slams Congress

RELATED News

India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor
BJP ST Morcha Slams Telangana Govt Over Tribal Neglect
9-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Collapses In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Gram Vikas Adhikari Suspended
When Is Nag Panchami 2025: Complete Meaning, Significance, And Worship Methods
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

LATEST NEWS

US-Korea Trade Talks Down To The Wire: Can Shipbuilding Save Seoul From Crushing Auto Tariffs?
Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict
India Couture Week 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Walk For Aisha Rao’s ‘Wild at Heart’ Debut
Did Tom Cruise’s New Rumoured Lover Ana de Armas Take A Subtle Dig At Actor’s Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman On Instagram?
Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
Pro-Ukraine Hackers Disrupt Russian Aeroflot Flights in Major Cyberattack
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
R Ashwin Blasts Ben Stokes For ‘Double Standards’ Over Handshake Controversy In Manchester Test
India-UK FTA Set To Spark Massive FDI Surge: What This Means For India’s Future?
Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?