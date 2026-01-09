LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

India rejected US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim that the India-US trade deal stalled due to PM Modi not speaking to President Trump.

PM Modi with Trump (PHOTO: X)
PM Modi with Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 9, 2026 16:59:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

India pushed back on Friday, calling US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim “not accurate.” Lutnick said the India-US trade deal fell through because Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t speak directly to President Donald Trump. 

You Might Be Interested In

Honestly, Lutnick’s remark made it sound like Trump’s hard line on Indian tariffs was less about actual trade issues and more about personal frustration. PM Modi wouldn’t call, so Trump hit back with tariffs 50% in some cases. 

There’s still talk of more duties possibly coming, all because of that supposed snub.

You Might Be Interested In

“We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement. On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media on Friday, January 9. 

When reporters asked about it, Randhir Jaiswal said India still wants a trade agreement that works for both sides. He made it clear India’s ready to wrap up these talks.

Jaiswal also pointed out that Modi and Trump actually spoke by phone eight times in 2025, and they talked about all sorts of issues in their wide-ranging partnership. 

ALSO READ: ‘Symbol Of Resistance’: Iranian Women Ignite Viral Protest By Lighting Cigarettes With Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Photos, See Pics!

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2latest world newsmeapm modi’

RELATED News

‘No Protest From TMC Over Attacks on Bengal Migrant Workers’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED Raid Protests as ‘Electoral Advantage’ Politics

Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn’t Sit in Class

Are Appraisals At Risk For WFH Employees? TCS Tightens WFO Rules, Mandates 5-Day Office Attendance- What Does This Mean For India’s Work Culture?

Land-For-Job Scam Case: Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav And Others, Says ‘Family Acted As A Syndicate’

‘Please Be Realistic, This Is India’: Sharmila Tagore Gets Pulled By Supreme Court For Glorifying Stray Dogs In Hospitals, Warns Of Disastrous Consequences

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Live

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

Surat’s Tapti Valley International School Rings in 2026 With an Unforgettable Carnival Celebration

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Says He Is Not Afraid Of Death Threats: ‘I Am On The Street And With The People’

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For India’s Biggest Listing In 2026 As Valuation Hits $180 Billion

Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark
‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark
‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark
‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

QUICK LINKS