"Not only defamatory, but genocidal..": AIMIM Chief Owaisi targets BJP over AI video
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 09:09:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for posting an AI video by its Assam unit, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that the video is not only “defamatory” but “genocidal”, depicting Muslim citizens in danger.

The AIMIM chief said that the video showed a Muslim-majority Assam if the BJP did not exist. He demanded action against those who produced and shared it.

In a post on X, Owaisi charged that the video was part of a larger “Hindutva” campaign that aimed to stoke fear and marginalise Muslims. He said the clip went beyond electioneering and reflected an “ideology” that wanted a country without Muslims.

“BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India,” the AIMIM chief wrote.

Citing the Patna High Court’s recent order to remove an AI video depicting Narendra Modi and his mother, the AIMIM chief further demanded a similar action in this case.

“The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting Narendra Modi and his mother because it was defamatory. For everyone, their mother has the highest regard. The same principle must be followed for Assam BJP’s disgusting video as well. It’s not only defamatory, but genocidal, to depict Muslim citizens as a danger, as a group that needs to be oppressed constantly,” Owaisi wrote

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BJP’s Assam unit posted an AI-generated video titled ‘Assam without BJP’ that portrays Muslims in the state as illegal immigrants occupying government land and public spaces. A portion of the video allegedly shows Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, leaders of the Congress party, and portrays the party as having a “Pakistan link.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ai videoAIMIMbjpbjp-assamcongress-partyGaurav GogoigenocidalIllegal immigrantsindia-politicsmuslim-majorityOwaisirahul gandhi

